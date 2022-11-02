Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Madhya Pradesh teen dies in police custody

Madhya Pradesh teen dies in police custody

india news
Published on Nov 02, 2022 12:20 AM IST

A 19-year-old man reportedly died by suicide in police custody in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district on Tuesday, police said.

The boy’s father alleged his son was thrashed and police was hiding the matter by calling it a case of suicide.
ByHT Correspondent, Bhopal/sagar

A 19-year-old man reportedly died by suicide in police custody in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district on Tuesday, police said.

The man was arrested for allegedly abducting a minor girl. The deceased’s father alleged police brutality and sought a high-level probe into the matter.

“The man was arrested on Monday for abducting a minor girl. He was found hanging in the lock-up on Tuesday morning. A magisterial probe has been ordered,” Sagar ASP Vikram Singh Kushwaha said.

The boy’s father alleged his son was thrashed and police was hiding the matter by calling it a case of suicide.

Jaisingnagar police station in-charge Rakesh Sharma, sub-inspector Badan Singh and constable Munna Lal Raj have  sent to police line  for “dereliction of duty”, Sagar superintendent of police Tarun Naik said. htc

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP