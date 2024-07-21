Madhya Pradesh: Truck dumps gravel over women protesting road construction in Rewa

Two women were partially buried after a truck allegedly dumped gravel over them on Sunday near Hinota Jorot village in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, news agency PTI reported. One woman had lost consciousness and required medical attention. Both were subsequently taken to the Community Health Center in Gangev.(@srinivasbv (X))

The two women named Mamta Pandey and Asha Pandey, were protesting against road construction over their leased land.

A viral video of the incident shows the two women sitting behind the truck laden with gravel, moments before the incident. Another video also showed the two women partially buried to their waist and the locals trying to rescue them.

(Video may not be suitable for all viewers. Viewer discretion is advised)

The women claimed that they had leased the land and opposed road construction over it, but their concerns were ignored. The situation quickly escalated and the truck dumped gravel on them allegedly on the orders of a local strongman. They alleged that they were physically assaulted, and the gravel was dumped deliberately to kill them.

A case has been registered in relation to the incident.

Rewa Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh told ANI that two women came under the pebbles when they were being dumped. "A case of attempt to murder has been registered under section 110 of the BNS. There are three accused, and one has been arrested. The victims have been discharged from the hospital," Singh added.

DIG Rewa Saket Prakash Pandey said that it is a family dispute regarding land in one Pandey family. “The father-in-law of the complainant was building a route in the field. Pebbles were being removed from a dumper and both the women were stuck in it. There are three accused, and one has been arrested. The footage is being collected to identify more people.”

State Congress President Jitu Patwari said the incident raises serious questions about the safety of women in the state.

“@DrMohanYadav51 Yes, these sisters of Rewa's Mangawan were buried in gravel and an attempt was made to kill them! Can these sisters expect from your government that this incident will be investigated impartially and quickly, and they will get justice on priority? Well, your government is repeatedly failing to stop crimes against women!,” Patwari posted on X (formerly twitter).

National President of Indian Youth Congress Srinivas BV questioned the silence of BJP government in Madhya Pradesh and the National Commission of Women.

(With inputs from agencies)