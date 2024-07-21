‘Overtake, chase, assault’: What happened in Pune road rage case

A 27-year-old woman was brutally beaten up and left bleeding on the road in a case of road rage in Pune, Maharashtra. The incident took place on the Baner-Pashan Road in the city when the victim woman was travelling on a scooter with her two kids. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon, the police said. Pune woman assaulted in road rage incident (Screengrab from video)

In her testimony to the police, the victim alleged that an elderly man and his wife, both of whom are arrested now, attempted to overtake her while she was driving the scooter with her kids. She said that she attempted to steer out of the man's way but he continued to speed up and get behind her.

Read more: Probationary IAS officer Puja fails to appear before Pune police

In a video going viral on social media, the woman can be seen crying with a bleeding nose while narrating the ordeal. She alleged that the man followed her for over 2 km before brutally assaulting her, resulting in the bleeding.

“This man kept speeding behind for almost 2 km and I was riding on the left to give him the when he suddenly took me to the left side of the road, got out of his car furiously and punched me hard enough that I immediately started bleeding,” the woman can be heard saying in the video.

(Video may not be suitable for all viewers. Viewer discretion is advised)

The women further demanded justice from the city's administration and said that the law and order situation in Pune has been deteriorating lately. “I don't know where we are going,” she said in the now-viral video.

The woman called the police immediately after the incident and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The two accused in the case – the elderly man and his wife - were arrested shortly after.

The accused have been charged under sections 118(1), 74, 115(2), 352, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicle Act, the police said, adding the case has been registered at Chaturshrangi Police Station.

This case comes two months after a minor boy in Pune was accused of a drunken hit-and-run, which claimed the lives of two IT professionals.

With inputs from PTI