 Probationary IAS officer Puja fails to appear before Pune police
Sunday, Jul 21, 2024
New Delhi
ByHT Correspondent
Jul 21, 2024 06:28 AM IST

Probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar did not appear before Pune police on Saturday to record her statement related to harassment charges

Pune: Probationary Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Puja Khedkar did not appear before the Pune police on Saturday to record her statement, according to police officials.

Puja Khedkar (L) had lodged a complaint of harassment against Pune district collector Suhas Diwase (R) at Washim on July 16. (HT FILE)
The Pune police had issued a notice to the probationer to appear before the authorities at 11 am on Saturday to record her statement in the ongoing investigation related to her allegation against Pune district collector.

Ranjan Kumar Sharma, joint commissioner of police, said, “Following her non-appearance, authorities plan to issue a final notice urging her to record statement.”

According to media reports, on Saturday, Puja reportedly reached Pune from Washim but instead of recording her statement before the police left for Delhi.

Puja had lodged a complaint of harassment against Pune district collector Suhas Diwase at Washim on July 16.

Meanwhile, probe is on to ascertain her claims on disability as well as OBC certificates while clearing the IAS and her conduct when she was posted at the Pune collectorate.

