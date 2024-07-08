Pune hit-and-run: Police beat marshal on night patrol killed, another cop injured at Bopodi

In yet another hit-and-run case, a police beat marshal on night duty was killed while his colleague sustained serious injuries after their bike was hit by a speeding car at Bopodi underpass, officials said on Monday. According to Khadki police, the incident happened during the wee hours of Monday when two constables on night duty were hit by a car. (HT PHOTO)

By afternoon, the car driver was arrested by police and a case of culpable homicide was filed against him.

Additional Commissioner of Police (West Region) Pravin Patil said, “The police have registered a case of culpable homicide against the accused who hit the motorcycle of the two policemen on patrolling duty. Later in the afternoon, the police arrested the accused driver identified as Siddhartha alias Gotya Raju Kengar (24).”

The deceased constable has been identified as Samadhan Koli (42) while his colleague has been identified as Sanjog Shinde (36). According to Khadki police, the incident happened during the wee hours of Monday when two constables on night duty were hit by a Maruti Swift.

The incident comes just a day after a speeding BMW was involved in a similar case in Mumbai, killing one woman.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IV) Vijay Magar, “The accident took place at the Bopodi underpass in which Koli died and Shinde was admitted to Ruby Hall hospital. We have sent the accused driver to Sassoon Hospital for a medical examination to find out whether he had consumed liquor.”

Girish Dighavkar, senior Inspector in charge of the Khadki Police Station when contacted said, “Our two constables were on night patrol duty when their bike was hit by a speeding four-wheeler at Bopodi underpass. Constable Koli died due to serious bodily and facial injuries while constable Shinde’s condition is critical.”

Reacting to the development, Vijay Kumbhar, state vice president of Aam Aadmi Party, took to X and said, “Tragic incident in Pune: Two police beat marshals were run over by a car in Bopodi on the Pune-Mumbai highway at midnight on Sunday. One officer died, and another was seriously injured. The driver fled the scene. Rising hit-and-run cases are causing anxiety among citizens.”

Offenders to face strict action: CM Shinde

As a series of hit-and-run cases have hit Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said he is deeply alarmed by the rise in such incidents in the state.

Shinde said it is “intolerable” that the powerful and influential misuse their status to manipulate the system.

“Such miscarriages of justice will not be tolerated by my government. The lives of ordinary citizens are precious to us. I have directed the State Police Department to handle these cases with the utmost seriousness and ensure justice is served. In addition, we are implementing harsher penalties for hit-and-run offenders. No one, whether rich, influential, or the offspring of bureaucrats or ministers, affiliated with any party, will have immunity as long as I am the Chief Minister of the State. I have zero tolerance for injustice. Let it be clear: my administration stands firmly with the victims and their families. We are committed to creating a safer Maharashtra for all its citizens,” said Shinde.