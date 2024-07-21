Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.53 °C, check weather forecast for July 21, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on July 21, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on July 21, 2024, is 23.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.53 °C and 24.21 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 92% and the wind speed is 92 km/h. The sun rose at 06:08 AM and will set at 07:13 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, July 22, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.62 °C and 24.35 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 88%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 23.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 21, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 22, 2024
|23.93 °C
|Light rain
|July 23, 2024
|24.04 °C
|Light rain
|July 24, 2024
|23.5 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 25, 2024
|22.83 °C
|Light rain
|July 26, 2024
|25.6 °C
|Light rain
|July 27, 2024
|23.9 °C
|Light rain
|July 28, 2024
|23.39 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.15 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|30.85 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.75 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|22.83 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|24.53 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|33.24 °C
|Broken clouds
|Delhi
|35.92 °C
|Broken clouds
