Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain man rapes woman after intoxicating her; video of assault surfaces

A man allegedly raped a scrap collector by making her drink alcohol in the Agar Naka area of Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, news agency PTI reported on Thursday, citing police. After the woman filed a complaint when the effect of alcohol wore off, the accused was arrested. (Pic used for representation)

The incident came to light after a video of the rape, recorded by unidentified persons, went viral on social media, according to Kotwali Area's City superintendent of police (CSP) Om Prakash Mishra.

“Accused Lokesh promised to marry her, made her drink liquor and then raped her on Wednesday. Some people who were passing by shot videos of the incident instead of stopping the crime. Lokesh later fled from the spot. After the woman filed a complaint when the effect of alcohol wore off, Lokesh was arrested,” the official told PTI.

Other similar incidents

A case of rape and murder has been registered after the body of a 19-year-old woman, who went missing days earlier, was found with multiple injuries in Gunateerthawadi village, Karnataka, police said on Thursday, PTI reported.

According to the police, three people have been arrested in connection with the incident, which allegedly took place on August 29. The woman was reportedly killed after being struck on the head with a stone, and her body was later dumped in the bushes. Police suspect that she was sexually assaulted before her death.

In another incident, a woman with a mental illness was allegedly gang-raped by three of her relatives in Chhattisgarh’s Sakti district on Monday, police reported on Wednesday. The assault took place in a village under the jurisdiction of the Dabhra police station. According to the police, the accused, who were reportedly intoxicated, took the woman, who is in her early twenties, to an abandoned house and raped her. Upon receiving information about the incident, police immediately dispatched a team to the village, leading to the arrest of all three suspects.

Villagers allege that the accused are the woman’s relatives and that two of them were involved in the illegal sale of country-made liquor in the village.