‘MP me ka ba?’: Bhojpuri singer Neha Rathore booked for sharing post on urination fiasco

Bhojpur singer Neha Singh Rathore has yet again made headlines, this time over a controversial social media post days after the incident in Madhya Pradesh where a man urinated on a tribal. She captioned the post with ‘MP me ka ba? Coming soon..', possibly referring to a new song she is likely to release, in line with a similar number ‘UP me ka ba?’ which drew substantial attention, including a police notice.

In the post, the singer shared a caricature depicting a half-naked man, presumably the accused, seen urinating on another man, likely referring to the tribal. The man who was shown urinating was wearing a white shirt, a black cap and his khaki shorts lying on the floor.

A first information report (FIR) has been lodged against the singer by the Madhya Pradesh Police under Section 153(A) for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race etc.

Reacting to the notice, the singer gave a remark over the urination incident and criticised the step taken against her.

“In Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, a BJP leader urinated on the head of a tribal man. An FIR has been lodged against me for criticizing this incident,” she said in a tweet as translated from Hindi.

Rathore was earlier served a police notice in February for releasing ‘UP me ka ba-season 2’ criticising the Uttar Pradesh government after the death of a mother-daughter duo in Kanpur Dehat during an eviction drive.

What is the urination case?

A video of a man identified as Pravesh Shukla, who reportedly has links to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), allegedly abusing a tribal sitting in the Kubari market of Sidhi district, and later urinating on him in an inebriated state has gone viral, sparking online outrage.

On Tuesday, the MP Police arrested Shukla for allegedly urinating on a tribal youth - hours after the video went viral. An official from the CM's office had said that a case had been registered against Pravesh under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene acts), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

