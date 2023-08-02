Tamil Nadu: HC seeks TN govt, NLC replies to farmer’s petition

Chennai: The Madras high court on Monday directed the Tamil Nadu government and the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) to respond to the case against them to not take over fertile lands until the harvest of paddy is complete based on a petition of a farmer from the state. Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss leads the party's protest against the Land acquisition for NLC mining expansion in Cuddalore on July 29. (ANI)

The case pertains to the on-going storm in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu. The urgent hearing took place on Monday in the aftermath of violent protests aimed at stalling the NLC India Limited, a central public sector enterprise’s work in Cuddalore.

Last Wednesday, the agency began work towards taking possession of the lands which they had already acquired for mine expansion at least a decade ago. This led to protests by farmers whose fertile lands were being mowed down. The farmers are backed by all the opposition parties in Tamil Nadu including the AIADMK, BJP.

Cadres of NDA ally PMK turned the protests violent on Friday. A few police officers and bystanders sustained injuries and police fired shots in the air, used water cannons to bring the situation under control last Friday. Police have so far arrested 28 people and registered cases against 98 people.

The petitioner V Murugan, 60 had submitted that his land (in Melpathi village) was acquired in 2007 “but till date no possession has been taken by the respondents (NLC) for the purpose it was acquired”. HT has seen his affidavit. So he had cultivated crops here for the past 16 years. This is the case of the other protesting farmers too. “The respondents are not only damaging my crops but causing heavy damage to nearly 50,000 acres of paddy grown in the delta region….,” the farmer said.

His plea sought the NLC to be restrained from possessing fertile lands until the harvest season is complete in two months and also for his land to be returned. Justice S M Subramaniam has directed the NLC and state to respond by Wednesday.

AIADMK MLA from Cuddalore district, A Arunmozhidevan led a hunger strike on Monday. Governor of Telangana and Pudcuherry, Tamilisai Soundararaj questioned a gap between the state government and management of NLC who destroyed the standing crops of the farmers on July 30.

The state has so far said that the opposition particularly, the PMK, is using the farmers for political mileage. NLC caters to the power demand of Tamil Nadu. “Any setback to NLC would lead to a critical situation as power generation will be hit,” said finance minister Thangam Thennarasu who is also handling the portfolio of electricity. “We will not get uninterrupted power supply if the generation at NLC is affected,” he said, adding that farmers have been assured of enhanced compensation.

