Madras HC issues notice to Centre on 10% quota for economically backward classes

The Madras High Court today issues notice to Central government to reply before February 18 on 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections in general category, ANI reported.

The high court’s notice came on a plea by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on January 18 that the government’s decision “offends” the basic structure of the Constitution.

The DMK claimed in its plea that reservation is not a poverty alleviation programme but is more in the nature of social justice to uplift communities that have not had access to education or employment for centuries.

The Constitution (103rd) Amendment Act was cleared by both Houses of Parliament earlier this month even as Opposition leaders questioned the government’s “haste” in pushing the bill through just months ahead of the 2019 general election.

On January 12, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the bill.

A day later Gujarat became the first in the country to announce implementation of the 10% quota. Two other BJP-ruled states, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh followed Gujarat within a few days.

