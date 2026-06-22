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Madras HC seeks stray dog management reports from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry govt

The Supreme Court had first taken suo motu cognisance of the issue in July 2025 after a newspaper report highlighted alarming statistics

Published on: Jun 22, 2026 09:06 pm IST
By Ayesha Arvind
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The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry governments to file separate status reports within four weeks detailing the steps they have taken to implement the Supreme Court’s directions on managing stray dogs and protecting public safety.

The court said that the governments must file their replies within four weeks. (Representative Image/iStock)

A bench of Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan asked both governments to provide details on the “number of animal birth control centres they have established, the veterinarians and trained staff they have appointed, and the frequency of sterilisation and vaccination drives”.

The court also sought information on measures taken to remove stray dogs from educational institutions, hospitals, parks and bus stands, the creation of helpline numbers to report dog bites, and mechanisms for the adoption of stray dogs.

The court said that the governments must file their replies within four weeks.

It also stressed that “authorities must give top priority to making school premises free of stray dogs”.

The high court had taken up the matter suo motu as a public interest litigation to ensure the implementation in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry of recent Supreme Court directions on stray dog management.

Also Read:Supreme Court stays firm on stray dogs curbs in public places

It also said that as per news reports, Tamil Nadu recorded 2.63 lakh dog-bite cases and 17 deaths in the first four months of 2026. Referring to similar statistics from other states, the Supreme Court attributed the growing problem to the failure of state governments and Union territories to effectively implement the Animal Birth Control framework introduced in 2001.

In its order then, the Supreme Court directed all High Courts to initiate suo motu proceedings on the issue. It permitted them to “expand or tailor the scope of such directions, as may be necessary to address local conditions and exigencies, without in any manner diluting the tenor and intent of the directions” issued by the apex court.

The Supreme Court had first taken suo motu cognisance of the issue in July 2025 after a newspaper report highlighted alarming statistics on stray dog attacks across the country.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ayesha Arvind

Ayesha Arvind is a Senior Assistant Editor, specialising in legal and judicial reportage. She tracks high courts and tribunals, bringing key legal developments and their broader impact to the forefront.

madras high court ‪tamil nadu‬ puducherry tamil nadu supreme court
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