The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to modify its November 2025 directions ordering all states and Union territories to remove stray dogs from institutional areas such as schools, hospitals, sports complexes, bus depots and railway stations, and ruled that such dogs cannot be released back into these locations even after sterilisation. Supreme Court stays firm on stray dogs curbs in public places. (PTI)

Dismissing a batch of applications seeking recall, clarification or modification of the earlier directions, a bench of justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria held that the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023 do not confer any “absolute or unqualified entitlement” to re-release sterilised stray dogs into sensitive public spaces.

The court also rejected all pleas challenging the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) in November 2025, holding that the SOPs were consistent with both the statutory framework and the court’s earlier directions.

And, in a fresh move, the bench permitted legally permissible measures, including euthanasia of rabid, incurably ill or demonstrably dangerous dogs, subject to veterinary assessment and statutory safeguards.

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In a 131-page judgment, the bench said the problem of stray dog attacks had assumed “deeply disturbing proportions” across the country and warned that continued state inaction would invite contempt proceedings, disciplinary action and tortious liability.

“Unchecked population of dogs has become increasingly feral, and such animals have no place in areas densely populated by human beings owing to the serious threat they pose to public safety,” the court said.

The bench underlined that Rule 11(19) of the ABC Rules, which provides for re-release of sterilised and vaccinated dogs to the same locality from where they were picked up, could not be interpreted in isolation or applied mechanically to institutional areas.

“Such a provision (the ABC rule) cannot be read in isolation or expanded in a manner that would extend its application to sensitive and restricted premises such as hospitals, schools, colleges, sports complexes, transport hubs including airports and other similar institutional areas,” stated the judgment.

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The court held that a “harmonious and purposive construction” of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and the ABC Rules did not support the continued presence or compulsory reintroduction of stray dogs into such spaces. “An expansive application of Rule 11(19)…would be misconceived, as it would run contrary to the scheme of the statute and may have serious adverse consequences on public safety and health,” the bench said.

According to the court, the material placed on record clearly demonstrated that the presence of stray dogs in these locations had resulted in grave risks, particularly to “children, patients and the elderly”. The bench said its November 2025 directions represented a “calibrated approach” balancing animal welfare concerns with public safety and were issued in exercise of powers under Article 142 of the Constitution. “The directions issued vide order dated 7th November, 2025 were… aimed at reconciling the competing considerations of animal welfare and human safety,” it held.

Rejecting the argument that the directions violated the ABC Rules, the bench said the orders neither supplanted nor overrode the statutory framework but merely “modulate and regulate its application” consistent with constitutional imperatives and practical realities.

“No principle of public policy… can be said to mandate or even contemplate the continued presence of stray dogs within such institutional areas,” the court added.

The bench emphasised that when human safety and animal welfare concerns are weighed together, “the constitutional balance must necessarily and unequivocally tilt in favour of the preservation and protection of human life”.

Calling the right to life under Article 21 paramount, the court held that citizens have a right to access public spaces “without living under a constant apprehension of physical harm, attack or exposure to life-threatening events such as dog bites”.

The court said the present crisis was largely a consequence of the “persistent failure” of states and municipal authorities to effectively implement the ABC framework introduced in 2001 and strengthened in 2023. “The sporadic, underfunded and inconsistent implementation of sterilisation and vaccination programmes has resulted in an unchecked increase in the stray dog population,” it noted. The bench described the situation as evidence of “systemic administrative lapses and lethargy extending over a considerable period of time”.

Referring to reports from different parts of the country, the court noted that dog-bite incidents were occurring with “alarming frequency and severity”, including at airports, residential areas and urban centres. The bench referred to incidents in Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and even Delhi’s IGI Airport, observing that attacks on children, elderly citizens and international travellers reflected “grave inadequacy” in implementation of the law. “The harm is not merely statistical in nature, but has grave human, societal and public health consequences,” it added.

In one of the strongest passages of the judgment, the bench warned that unchecked conditions could reduce civic life to a “Darwinian theory of evolution” where survival depended on “physical strength, chance or circumstance”.

“The Constitution of India does not envisage a society where children, elderly persons and vulnerable citizens are compelled to survive at the mercy of physical strength, chance or circumstance owing to the failure of the State machinery,” it said.

The court also dealt extensively with the issue of accountability of animal welfare groups and individuals feeding stray dogs within campuses and institutional premises. It questioned whether such groups would be willing to assume “tortious liability” for injuries caused by dogs they maintain or feed.

The bench directed that any animal welfare group or student body feeding or maintaining stray dogs within educational institutions must file an affidavit accepting liability before the head of the institution concerned. “Failing which no such activity of maintaining or feeding stray dogs shall be permitted within the institutional premises,” it ordered.

Rejecting demands for constitution of an expert committee, the bench said the issue did not require “further deliberation” but “effective implementation”. “The existing statutory framework, coupled with the directions issued by this Court, provides a sufficiently clear and workable mechanism,” it held. The court also upheld the AWBI’s SOPs extending the framework to other high-footfall public places such as parks, religious sites, tourist spots, airports and recreational spaces. It held that the categories mentioned in the November order were merely illustrative and not exhaustive. “These places are equally characterised by significant public access and congregation,” the bench said.

The court directed all states and Union territories to establish at least one fully functional Animal Birth Control Centre in every district, equipped with veterinary infrastructure, trained personnel and sterilisation facilities. It further ordered adequate availability of anti-rabies vaccines and immunoglobulin in all government medical facilities and asked authorities to strengthen vaccination and shelter infrastructure in a time-bound manner.

The court also protected municipal and state officials implementing the directions, holding that no FIR or coercive action should ordinarily be initiated against officers acting bona fide in compliance with court orders.

Further, the Supreme Court directed all high courts across the country to register suo motu continuing mandamus proceedings to monitor implementation of its stray dog management directions.

Chief secretaries of all states and Union territories, along with the Union government and NHAI, have been directed to file updated compliance affidavits before the respective high courts by August 7, 2026. The SC will next hear the matter on November 17, 2026 after receiving consolidated compliance reports from the high courts.