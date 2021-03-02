Madras HC to monitor IPS officer’s sexual harassment case against top cop
The Madras high court on Monday took suo-motu cognizance of a woman Indian Police Service officer’s complaint of sexual harassment against special director general of police and said it will monitor the CB-CID investigation ordered by the state government on February 26.
The CB-CID has registered an FIR against the accused under sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 341, 506(1) under the IPC and section 4 of the Tamil Nadu prohibition of harassment of women Act 1998, officials said.
The agency will also investigate the role of superintendent of police (SP) of Chengalpet district, D Kannan, who allegedly stopped the woman police officer’s vehicle from entering Chennai when she was on her way to file the complaint with the Director General of Police (DGP) JK Tripathy and the home secretary.
Justice N Anand Venkatesh of the Madras high court on Monday said he is taking suo motu cognisance and monitor the CB-CID probe.
According to a senior police officer who spoke on condition of anonymity, the incident resulting in the complaint happened on February 21 when the complainant travelled in the accused’s car while on official duty for chief minister Edappadi Palanisami’s tour of the central districts.
The accused in the case denied the charges and said he is being subject to a media trial.
“I’m challenging the complaint; everything is hearsay,” he told HT.
“People who are politically motivated and professionally jealous are doing it. Why are people jumping the gun and conducting a media trial? Why can’t they wait to get access to the official complaint when nobody knows what is in it? Why so much uproar for something that hasn’t happened. Why are they not allowing a committee which has been constituted based on Supreme Court directions to function without influence? On what basis are people jumping to a conclusion?...This (suo motu) is because of things in the media. If there is substance in the original, if this is a solid case, why would you indulge in a media trial?” he asked. The Tamil Nadu government on February 24 formed a six-member committee to inquiry the case.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rain, snow in Western Himalayas all of March first week: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid vaccine: Mallikarjun Kharge says he's old; 'I don't need,' says Anil Vij
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SBI commits ₹11 crore to support government's Covid-19 vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former Rajasthan IAS officer takes charge as commissioner of SMC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC dismisses PIL to clip Centre's power on IPS transfers
- The petitioner questioned the rule in the light of constitutional freedoms, in particular the right to equality (Article 14), arguing that the provision provides ‘arbitrary’ discretion in the hands of the Centre and allegedly also impacts the right to dignity of the officers concerned
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat local body election results 2021 Live: Counting to begin shortly
TMC govt, CBI set for another face-off in Supreme Court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madras HC to monitor IPS officer’s sexual harassment case against top cop
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court judges to get vaccine today, no choice between Covaxin, Covishield
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 LIVE updates: China aims to vaccinate 40% of population by June
- The global cases also spiked in almost two months in the past week, mainly in the Americas, Europe and Southeast Asia. The World Health Organization cited countries easing restrictions, people letting their guard down and variants spreading as reasons behind the resurgence of Covid-19.
Chinese ops target India’s energy infra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
17-year-old dalit girl was strangulated, smothered to death: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 5 million sign up on Day 1 as vaccine drive enters Phase 2
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Railways completes trials of new Economy AC 3-tier coach at 180 kmph
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Interpol notices against Iqbal Mirchi’s wife, two sons
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox