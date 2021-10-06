Madras high court asks Tamil Nadu forest dept to capture Nilgiris’ tiger alive

The search and hunt for the “problematic tiger”, which has become “dangerous to human life in the area” in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district reached the Madras high court on Tuesday.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu heard public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a Chennai-based animal rights group, People for Cattle in India, seeking directions that the tiger identified as MDT-23 is captured alive and not killed. Tamil Nadu chief wildlife warden Shekar Kumar Niraj had last Friday issued an order to hunt the tiger since they received reports of the animal killing two human beings and livestock.

Appearing for the Principal Chief Conservator, government learner P Muthukumar, informed the court that there is no plan to kill the animal or maim it. “Efforts are on in the Mudumalai area to capture the animal alive and study its psychology and behaviour to assess what future course of treatment may be adopted,” he told the court.

From Saturday onwards, efforts have been strengthened to capture the male tiger that is said to be about 13-years-old. The tiger has remained elusive. The tiger belonging to the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve has been active in the human habitation of Gudalur and has been preying on livestock since July 2021.

The court took the note from newspapers that there is huge bandobast in the area to capture the animal so the bench directed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests to “use his best discretion” to ensure that the least number of persons intrude into any forest since the natural habitat gets destroyed the moment a large posse of humans enters any forest. “However, the respondents are left free to deal with the relevant animal for its treatment and for ascertaining its conduct and behaviour,” the court said in its orders. “All that can be said at the moment is that the other animals in the area should not be disturbed to the extent avoidable to track down this animal, though some discrete measures may be used for such purpose with the object of ultimately treating the animal and respecting its right to remain wild and free to roam in the forest.”

The court has asked for a status report to be filed when the matter appears immediately after the reopening of the court following the ensuing pooja holidays.

More than 75 forest officials are on the ground to capture the tiger alive without harming him by using tranquillizer darts. Five cages have been placed in vital locations. Special teams, including forest veterinarians, have been formed under the supervision of the Conservator of Forests. The field director of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and officers from Kerala’s forest division in Wayanad district have also been brought in. Drones, sniffer dogs are also part of the search operations, and two kumki elephants are on stand-by.