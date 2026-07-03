'Have to respect CM': Madras HC backs Vijay, denies anticipatory bail to DMK MLA over ‘defamatory’ remarks

The Madras High Court on Friday stressed that it was important to respect the chief minister, whoever it may be. The remarks came as the court refused to grant pre-arrest bail to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA Anita R Radhakrishnan for his remarks against Tamil Nadu chief minister C Vijay.

DMK MLA Anita R Radhakrishnan was arrested on Friday, July 3, over his remarks on Tamil Nadu CM Vijay. (ANI image/screengrab)

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Following the court's move, the DMK MLA was arrested for the allegedly defamatory remarks made during a public meeting held in Athoor recently.

As the court denied bail to the legislator, it said: “In state of Tamil Nadu, since 1967 people from the cinema are being voted...Whoever it maybe, you have to respect the CM,” a LiveLaw report said.

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On June 20, the MLA reportedly visited Athoor Town Panchayat in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district and during a public event there, he reported made statements against CM Vijay.

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{{^usCountry}} Radhakrishnan is believed to have remarked that Vijay's demeanor in the Assembly was like that of a person feeling trapped and also made remarks about his work in the movie industry before stepping into politics, reported LiveLaw. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Radhakrishnan is believed to have remarked that Vijay's demeanor in the Assembly was like that of a person feeling trapped and also made remarks about his work in the movie industry before stepping into politics, reported LiveLaw. {{/usCountry}}

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Following this, a case was registered against him under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita's Section 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and Section 353(2) (statements conducing to public mischief).

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Radhakrishnan approached the court seeking relief against arrest, but Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan of Madras high court refused, saying that he should have avoided making such statements, being an MLA himself.

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"Being a member of the legislative assembly, what kind of speech you've spoken? Whoever it maybe, you have to respect the CM," the judge remarked orally, as quoted by LiveLaw.

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‘Can we let any Tom, Dick and Harry to make comments against the CM?’

Senior Advocate NR Elango, who was representing the DMK MLA, argued that the current case was not sustainable as there was no provocation made during the speech and the statements could only amount to defamation.

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However, the State rebutted this claim by saying that the case was filed only because there was some sort of provocation and also said that the DMK MLA did not show any “remorse” for his actions even during the hearing.

"He should not have made such statements. Should have exercised restraint. Even today, there is no remorse. Today we're dealing with the office of CM. Can we let any Tom, Dick and Harry to make comments against the CM?" the State argued, according to the report.

Following court's order, Radhakrishnan was arrested, triggering protests by DMK cadres who also reportedly staged a road blockade during the police action.

Radhakrishnan was taken to the District Superintendent of Police's office for questioning.