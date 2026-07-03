Govt reacts to reports of iPhone 18 Pro leaks in Tata data breach: ‘Investigating’
Secretary at the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY), said: “We are investigating.”
The Centre on Thursday said it is investigating the reported Tata Electronics data breach after sensitive information linked to Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models was allegedly exposed on the dark web.
Responding to questions on whether the government was probing the incident as a cybercrime case, S Krishnan, secretary at the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY), said: "We are investigating," reported news agency ANI.
The development follows an earlier report by news agency Reuters that said files stolen from Tata Electronics by a ransomware group have revealed detailed supplier information, component lists and photographs of Apple's yet-to-be-released iPhone 18 Pro devices.
iPhone's supplier network ‘exposed’
According to documents reviewed by Reuters and a source familiar with the matter, the leaked files contain sensitive details about components and suppliers involved in the production of Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models.
The records reportedly include at least six files that map numerous components used in the devices to the companies supplying them. These cover key parts such as chips used on the main circuit board, battery components and camera modules.
In total, the documents are said to contain details of hundreds of parts expected to be used in the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro lineup.
The files also reportedly reveal where Apple sources a component from multiple suppliers and where it relies on only a handful of vendors, potentially exposing both the company's negotiating leverage and areas of supply-chain vulnerability.
Threat to Apple's closely guarded supply chain
The alleged breach threatens to expose one of Apple's most tightly guarded business operations – the complex global network of suppliers that manufacture components for the iPhone.
Industry observers cited by the news agency say such information could be valuable to competitors, counterfeiters and even suppliers seeking insight into Apple's procurement strategy.
The exposure could also strain relations between Apple and Tata Electronics. In recent times, Tata Electronics has become an increasingly important partner for Apple as the company expands manufacturing beyond China. The Indian conglomerate supplies components and also assembles iPhones as a contract manufacturer.
Apple is widely expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models in September.
The reported leak comes at a sensitive time for Apple. The company recently raised prices for some iPad and MacBook models amid rising memory and storage chip costs, while analysts have suggested iPhone prices could also rise in the coming months.
(With Reters inputs)
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