Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Magnitude 4.9 earthquake hits Manipur; no reports of damage
india news

Magnitude 4.9 earthquake hits Manipur; no reports of damage

The earthquake struck at 10.33am and was measured at 4.9 on the Richter magnitude scale. Its epicentre is said to be 39 km from Ukhrul in Manipur’s Ukhrul district
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 12:51 PM IST
Representational Image. (File photo)

An earthquake hit the northeastern state of Manipur on Monday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), ministry of earth sciences.

The earthquake struck at 10.33am and was measured at 4.9 on the Richter magnitude scale. Its epicentre is said to be 39 km from Ukhrul in Manipur’s Ukhrul district.

In a tweet, the NCS wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.9, Occurred on 26-07-2021, 10:33:31 IST, Lat: 24.60 & Long: 94.33, Depth: 50 Km, Location: 39km SSW of Ukhrul, Manipur, India for more information download the BhooKamp App.”

Also Read | Magnitude 4 earthquake strikes Hyderabad, no damages reported

“Many people in my locality felt the tremor,” says a resident of Nagamapal in Imphal West district. Residents of other districts, such as Jiribam,Senapati,Tamenglong,and Ukhrul also experienced the same. But there were no reports of any damage or loss of lives in the state till the publication of this report.

On January 4, 2016, Manipur witnessed a strong earthquake measuring 6.7 on the Richter scale which claimed eight lives and damaged many houses and structures including the iconic ‘Ima keithel’ (mothers market) in Imphal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Mumbai Police’s advisory post about not taking ricks and wearing masks is a hit

Doggo’s playtime with elderly owner on merry-go-round may melt your heart

Shy cat hides behind vet while taking vaccines. Clip is too cute to miss

Sweet video of an armadillo may remind you of Pokemon. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP