Magnitude 4.9 earthquake hits Manipur; no reports of damage

An earthquake hit the northeastern state of Manipur on Monday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), ministry of earth sciences.

The earthquake struck at 10.33am and was measured at 4.9 on the Richter magnitude scale. Its epicentre is said to be 39 km from Ukhrul in Manipur’s Ukhrul district.

In a tweet, the NCS wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.9, Occurred on 26-07-2021, 10:33:31 IST, Lat: 24.60 & Long: 94.33, Depth: 50 Km, Location: 39km SSW of Ukhrul, Manipur, India for more information download the BhooKamp App.”

“Many people in my locality felt the tremor,” says a resident of Nagamapal in Imphal West district. Residents of other districts, such as Jiribam,Senapati,Tamenglong,and Ukhrul also experienced the same. But there were no reports of any damage or loss of lives in the state till the publication of this report.

On January 4, 2016, Manipur witnessed a strong earthquake measuring 6.7 on the Richter scale which claimed eight lives and damaged many houses and structures including the iconic ‘Ima keithel’ (mothers market) in Imphal.