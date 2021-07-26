Home / India News / Magnitude 4 earthquake strikes Hyderabad, no damages reported
There were no immediate reports of damage, but nervous residents ran from their homes. (Representational Image)
india news

Magnitude 4 earthquake strikes Hyderabad, no damages reported

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 occurred around 5am this morning in South of Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, said the National Center for Seismology.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 07:16 AM IST

Hyderabad was rocked by an earthquake, measuring magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale, at 5am this morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. According to the alert issued by the earthquake monitoring agency, the epicenter of the earthquake lay in Andhra Pradesh, 156 kilometers south of Hyderabad.

The earthquake hit the region at a depth of 10 kilometers, the NCS said, providing the latitude and longitudinal details of the quake's epicenter.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 26-07-2021, 05:00:53 IST, Lat: 16.00 & Long: 78.22, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 156km S of Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, India," the NCS tweeted out from its official handle.

No damages or casualties have been reported in the earthquake so far.

More details to follow soon...

Story Saved
