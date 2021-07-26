Magnitude 4 earthquake strikes Hyderabad, no damages reported

Hyderabad was rocked by an earthquake, measuring magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale, at 5am this morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. According to the alert issued by the earthquake monitoring agency, the epicenter of the earthquake lay in Andhra Pradesh, 156 kilometers south of Hyderabad.

The earthquake hit the region at a depth of 10 kilometers, the NCS said, providing the latitude and longitudinal details of the quake's epicenter.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 26-07-2021, 05:00:53 IST, Lat: 16.00 & Long: 78.22, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 156km S of Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, India," the NCS tweeted out from its official handle.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 26-07-2021, 05:00:53 IST, Lat: 16.00 & Long: 78.22, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 156km S of Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/GgF9bDeXgH pic.twitter.com/fPpBpjGPEg — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) July 26, 2021

No damages or casualties have been reported in the earthquake so far.

More details to follow soon...