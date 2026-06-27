Tremors felt in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir after magnitude 6.2 earthquake in Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

Tremors felt in Delhi after magnitude 6.2 earthquake in Afghanistan(Unsplash/Representative)

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The quake was at a depth of 215 kilometres, the NCS said. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake struck 43 km south of Jurm in northeastern Afghanistan.

Social media was abuzz with reports of jolts felt in parts of India, including Delhi and Srinagar. Some posts also claimed tremors were felt in neighbouring Pakistan, including in Lahore, Faisalabad and Islamabad.

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{{^usCountry}} People ran out of their doors in panic in Swat district in northern Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a resident told Reuters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} People ran out of their doors in panic in Swat district in northern Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a resident told Reuters. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "It was very huge here in Swat, and it lasted for quite a long time. People came out of their houses, and women and children were seen crying in panic,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It was very huge here in Swat, and it lasted for quite a long time. People came out of their houses, and women and children were seen crying in panic,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Before this one, at least five moderate-intensity earthquakes have struck Pakistan's southeastern province of Balochistan since Friday. The region has been experiencing significant seismic activity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before this one, at least five moderate-intensity earthquakes have struck Pakistan's southeastern province of Balochistan since Friday. The region has been experiencing significant seismic activity. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On the other hand, twin earthquakes of magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 hit Venezuela on June 25, killing at least 920, leaving more than 51,000 missing and causing widespread damage. The Venezuela rescue {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the other hand, twin earthquakes of magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 hit Venezuela on June 25, killing at least 920, leaving more than 51,000 missing and causing widespread damage. The Venezuela rescue {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Venezuela's government said on Saturday that 1,600 members of foreign rescue teams had arrived to help search for survivors of the devastating twin earthquakes, which killed more than 900 people this week, as it tightened access to the worst-affected state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Venezuela's government said on Saturday that 1,600 members of foreign rescue teams had arrived to help search for survivors of the devastating twin earthquakes, which killed more than 900 people this week, as it tightened access to the worst-affected state. {{/usCountry}}

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Although the government has said hundreds are missing or trapped, more than 54,000 people are listed as unaccounted for on a website promoted by the country's opposition.

The US Geological Survey estimated more than 10,000 deaths were possible from the magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 quakes, which would place them among Latin America's deadliest of the last century.

Residents and volunteers in La Guaira, a popular beach destination where at least 100 buildings, many residential high-rises, were destroyed or damaged, have for days decried shortages of heavy equipment and a limited official presence.

Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez said in an overnight address on state television that 10 more countries were still to join rescue efforts and 14,000 military and police members were in La Guaira to patrol and take sanitary measures.

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"In recent hours, Venezuela has received 17 flights carrying more than 1,600 members of rescue teams, and over the next 24 hours, the arrival of 25 additional flights is expected," said foreign ministry official Oliver Blanco.

"We thank the international community for its support and solidarity during these moments of uncertainty for Venezuelans," Blanco added on X in the early hours of Saturday.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

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