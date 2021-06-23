Maha achieves its highest single-day Covid vaccination with over 550,000 jabs

Maharashtra on Tuesday achieved its highest single-day Covid-19 vaccination figure of 552,921 jabs after the state opened the drive for all adults. The state was allowing vaccinations for only those above 30 years of age on Monday.“Maharashtra is leading the nation, in terms of vaccinations, as it has administered more than 28,697,948 doses till date,” said Dr Pradeep Vyas, principal secretary, state health department.

The previous highest single-day vaccination figure was 534,372 doses on April 26. Meanwhile, for a second consecutive day, more than 100,000 doses were administered in Mumbai, despite the drive not being for all above 18 years of age. The civic body said 18+ will also be included in vaccination in the city from today.

Also on Tuesday, the state recorded 8,470 new Covid-19 cases, including 568 in Mumbai. The city witnessed 10 deaths, taking its toll to 15,315. There were 216,861 tests done on Tuesday, while the number of recoveries clocked was 9,043.

Maharashtra’s tally of active cases currently stands at 123,340, while the total number of deaths has reached 118,795. Mumbai has 18,432 active infections, followed by Pune at 16,955.