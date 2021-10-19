Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maha govt creates disputes to divert people’s attention from issues: BJP leader

Leader of opposition in Maharashtra legislative council Pravin Darekar said that no leader from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state is ready to talk about work done by them for the development of the region.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and leader of opposition in the Maharashtra legislative council Pravin Darekar on Monday said that the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s objective is to create “disputes” on a daily basis by diverting the people’s attention from basic problems.Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, Darekar said that no leader from the Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress coalition government is ready to talk about the work done by the state’s ruling dispensation for the development of Maharashtra, according to news agency PTI.His remarks come in the backdrop of Sena’s jibe at the BJP on using central agencies such as the CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED), IT Department and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for their agenda. Through its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, Sena alleged that these attacks by the saffron party are like “using Shikhandi as a shield.”Darekar further stated that Sena was crossing their limits in their criticism of BJP leaders. His comments were in reference to Sena saying in Saamana that the saffron party was “smoking a low-quality weed.”

Also Read | Are you on the side of drug sellers, consumers? Fadnavis' question to Uddhav Thackeray“People in Maharashtra know it well, who take the side of (those consuming) drugs and weed," he was quoted as saying by PTI.Dareka was shot back at NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Sena MP Sanjay Raut for their respective comments against BJP, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah are “capable of making decisions” about the central government and also the security of Jammu and Kashmir.The Maharashtra BJP leader said that Sena should instead dig into the minds of their own leaders, MPs and MLAs since there is unrest within the party. “The current Shiv Sena is dominated by outsiders. I challenge Shiv Sena to count the number of outsiders in both the parties (Sena and BJP),” Darekar told PTI.On this year’s Dussehra, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray slammed the NCB for the ongoing arrest and custody of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, in the cruise ship drugs’ case. “All they are interested in is to catch celebrities, get their pictures clicked and make some noise,” Thackeray said.

