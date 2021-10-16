Are you on the side of drug sellers, consumers? Fadnavis' question to Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday asked chief minister Uddhav Thackeray whether he is on the side of the drugs consumers, sellers or on the side of those who want to destroy the evil, a day after Thackeray commented on the ongoing drug-related arrests by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Maharashtra in his Dusshera speech.

"Today, drugs are cancer that has afflicted our youth. I want to ask you (Thackeray) if you are on the side of drugs consumers, drugs sellers or on the side of those who want to destroy this evil," Fadnavis said, as reported by ANI.

Thackeray reacted to the ongoing drug probe for the first time after the arrest of Aryan Khan on Friday and without taking the name of the Narcotics Control Bureau, he said that their interest is to catch celebrities, get their pictured clicked and make some noise.

They catch a celebrity, click photos and make noise: Uddhav Thackeray's dig at NCB after Aryan Khan's arrest

The agency is recovering pinch of drugs but making a lot of noise while the Maharashtra cops have recovered drugs worth ₹150 crore. "They have painted a picture that Maharashtra has become a drug capital. That is not the case. In Mundra, there was a drug haul of crores. While your agencies are recovering pinch of ganja, the Maharashtra cops have recovered drugs worth ₹150 crore. You are interested in is to catch celebrities and get their pictures clicked," Uddhav said.

While Fadnavis attack comes in regard to Uddhav's statement on drugs, Fadnavis also took on Thackeray on his comment on central agencies being after Maharashtra leaders. "If we had to use central agencies, then half of your ministers would have been in jail. But we believe in democracy. Our Prime Minister believes in ethical politics. There has never been a misuse of agencies through his medium," Fadnavis said.