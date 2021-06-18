Maha hopes to keep 3rd Covid wave at bay with strict curbs, faster vaccination

Maharashtra is likely to witness the third wave of Covid-19 infections as early as mid-August, according to state Covid task force members, but they feel curbs, coupled with faster vaccination, could delay it and reduce its impact.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray convened a meeting on Wednesday over preparations for the possible third wave, where the health department had projected that the state could see double the cases then, while the active case count could go up to 800,000.

Dr Rahul Pandit, task force member and head intensivist at Fortis Hospital, Mulund, said mathematical projections suggest the next wave could hit in eight to 12 weeks of the second wave ebbing and the state must prepare for it in the next four weeks.

“The third wave hit the UK sooner [than the 8-12 weeks’ period]. Therefore, we have to be prepared in the next four weeks, let the wave come whenever it comes. Our efforts should be towards preparing for it but also trying to prevent it altogether. It may not hit us for another eight to 12 weeks but we need to be prepared if it does,” he said, adding that no model can accurately predict the virus.

Maharashtra added 9,830 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the tally to 5,944,710. It reported 236 deaths in the last 24 hours, while 400 fatalities were added to the tally taking the death toll to 116,026. The state’s active case count stood at 139,960.

Mumbai on Thursday added 660 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 717,832. Mumbai saw 20 deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 15,247. The active cases in the city were 18,417 on Thursday.