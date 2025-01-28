Mahakumbh Nagar, The Triveni Sangam witnessed an unprecedented surge of faith and devotion on Tuesday, a day before the Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan, as approximately five crore devotees took a holy dip, marking the highest single-day turnout in the ongoing Maha Kumbh. Maha Kumbh: 5 cr devotees take holy dip in Sangam on Jan 28, total pilgrims cross 20-crore mark

So far, nearly 20 crore people have taken holy dip in the sacred waters of the Sangam - the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

Prior to Tuesday's record, over 3 crore devotees took the holy dip on Sunday and Monday combined, it said.

The UP government said it anticipates a turnout of 10 crore on Mauni Amavasya alone, with over 45 crore expected to participate in the entire Maha Kumbh.

By 8 pm on Tuesday, 4.83 crore people had completed their ritual bath, surpassing all previous records, it said.

Earlier figures from the festival reveal 3.5 crore bathers on Makar Sankranti, 1.7 crore on Paush Purnima, 1.74 crore on this Sunday, and 1.55 crore on Monday. The attendees included 10 lakh 'kalpvasis', along with devotees and saints from across India and abroad, it added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his greetings to devotees nationwide on the eve of Mauni Amavasya.

Taking to social media platform X, he wrote: "Heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all revered saints, devotees and pilgrims participating in the great festival of Sanatan Dharma, Maha Kumbh 2025, on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

"My warm regards to the 'kalpvasis', saints and devotees who have come to Prayagraj for the divine, grand, and digital Maha Kumbh 2025 to attain the supreme purity of 'Amrit Snan'. May the blessings of Mother Ganga and Lord Bhaskar remain with you all. I pray for unity among all countrymen."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.