Maha Kumbh sees surge of devotees ahead of Mauni Amavasya on Jan 29

PTI
Jan 26, 2025 04:14 PM IST

Maha Kumbh sees surge of devotees ahead of Mauni Amavasya on Jan 29

Mahakumbh Nagar, A sea of devotees has started converging in Prayagraj to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya on January 29.

With the weekend rush and the approach of the auspicious day, the city is witnessing a surge of pilgrims from all corners, officials said.

Railway stations, bus stops, and highways are brimming with pilgrims, all eager to reach the Sangam area for the sacred ritual of a holy dip.

On Friday and Saturday, more than 1.25 crore devotees bathed in the Sangam, and the crowd is expected to swell significantly with an estimated 10 crore devotees anticipated to take the dip on Mauni Amavasya, officials said.

To ensure a seamless experience for the devotees, the fair administration and Kumbh police have undertaken extensive preparations.

To maintain order and ensure smooth movement of people, the entire fair area has been declared a no-vehicle zone, while barricades are being installed along the banks to manage the crowd effectively.

Special arrangements have also been made across all sectors and zones to facilitate the movement of devotees.

No special protocol will be applicable during the 'Amrit Snan' to prioritise public convenience, officials said.

The Integrated Control and Command Centre has been activated to monitor crowd density and ensure that no excessive gathering takes place at the Sangam Nose.

Quick-response teams have also been deployed in the high-density areas to handle emergencies, while all major routes are being closely monitored.

Surveillance is also being conducted to track suspicious individuals and prevent any untoward incidents.

A campaign is being run against illegal shops set up by encroaching the fair area, while sanitation workers have been instructed to ensure cleanliness, officials said.

All parking areas have been activated and equipped with basic facilities for the devotees. As per the traffic plan, vehicles will first be directed to the nearest parking zones, followed by alternative parking areas, a statement said.

More than 2,000 new signages have been installed to guide the devotees in the right direction to ensure hassle-free navigation.

The devotees are being encouraged to download the official chatbot of the fair, which provides comprehensive information to make their journey more convenient.

In addition to the chatbot, Google navigation and on-ground policemen will assist the pilgrims in finding the correct routes, th statement said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

