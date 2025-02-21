'Maha Kumbh will help UP's economy grow by 3 lakh crore': Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that the Maha Kumbh will bring more than ₹3 lakh crore to the state's economy. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath with officials during a visit to Sangam at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.(PTI)

While replying to a question asked by Samajwadi Party MLA Ragini Sonkar at the UP assembly, the CM also said that the government has brought more than eight crore people out of the poverty line in the last eight years.

“We should be proud that under the leadership of PM Modi, in 10 years, we have been able to bring 25 crore people above the poverty line and in the last eight years, our government has brought more than six crore people out of poverty. This shows that there have been changes in every sector,” ANI quoted Adityanath as saying.

"The country and the world are seeing the potential of Uttar Pradesh today, which can be seen associated with the organization of Maha Kumbh. The Maha Kumbh is going to bring a growth of more than ₹3 lakh crore in the economy of UP," he added.

Taking a dig at the SP MLA, he said, "I can understand your pain because when your leaders say that India can never become a developed country you have to support them."

‘India will become $5 trillion economy in 2027’: Yogi Adityanath



“Today, India has become the fifth largest economy of the world and in 2027 India will become a five trillion dollar economy. There is no doubt about this. India is moving ahead as the world's fastest-growing large economy and 140 crore Indians should feel proud of this,” PTI quoted the CM as saying.

“It may be that some people do not like this because those who have their personal agenda will not accept the country's development properly,” he added.

The Mahakumbh has witnessed a record-breaking massive turnout this time, and it is set to conclude on February 26.