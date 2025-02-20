UP Budget 2025 tabled: 8.09 lakh crore outlay. Free scooty, cylinder and AI among key announcements

UP Budget 2025 key announcements: Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna presented the state Budget 2025-26 in the assembly on Thursday, targeting UP's economy worth $1 trillion. UP Budget 2025 key announcements: Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna presented the state budget 2025-26 on the third day of budget session in the UP assembly today(Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

This is the ninth Budget presented under the government led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The finance minister commenced the Budget presentation, addressing the benefits of the Maha Kumbh festival being held in Prayagraj, and the growth within the state across sectors.

Khanna also said the UP government had prepared the Budget focusing on 10 sectors - agriculture and cadre services, infrastructure, industry, IT and electronics, health and family welfare, education, tourism, urban development, financial services, energy and capital investment.

The size of the presented Budget is ₹8,08,736 crore, which is 9.8 per cent more than the budget for the year 2024-2026. Khanna announced that 22 per cent of the budget is earmarked for developmental initiatives, 13 per cent for education, 11 per cent for agriculture and associated services, and six per cent for health care.

Key initiatives announced in UP Budget 2025 presentation:

- Two free cylinders will be provided under the Ujjwala scheme.

- The government also plans to create a solar city in Ayodhya. Under the solar policy, 3000 Surya Mitras will be trained. Further, the state plans to generate 22,000 megawatts of solar power in five years.

- The government has also promised to provide ₹1,050 under the farmer welfare fund for financial assistance to farmers in case of accidental death/disability.

- The finance minister also highlighted that the state government has announced the construction of four new expressways in the budget.

- ₹5 crore has been provided for the development of an Artificial Intelligence city in Lucknow.

- The Budget also provides for the distribution of scooters to eligible girls pursuing higher education under the Rani Laxmibai Scooty Yojana, for which ₹400 crore has been allocated.

- The budget proposal for new tube-wells and the repair of defunct ones is estimated to benefit 2.12 farmers.

- ₹4500 crore will be allotted to increase the availability of water in rural areas under the Jal Jeevan mission.

- ₹800 crore will be allocated for the Mukhyamantri green road scheme.

- ₹250 crore will be allotted for the state's zero poverty scheme as well.

- The government has also planned to establish 8 data parks in the state.

- The finance minister also proposed the construction of five agricultural universities to give focus to research and education in agriculture.

- ₹24 crore has been set aside in the Budget for providing laptops/smart phones, etc., to the revenue personnel of the state for online work.

- ₹550 crore has been allocated to the Chief Minister's Mass Marriage Scheme to provide grants for the marriage of daughters (all categories).

- Under the MNNREGA scheme, the Budget has set a target of creating 34 crore man days for the financial year 2025-2026, with ₹5,372 crore allocated for this purpose.

- ₹900 crore for the general category pre-10th and post-10th scholarship scheme.

(With inputs from Gaurav Saigal)