Rajasthan Budget 2025: 1.25 lakh govt jobs, $350 billion economy plan announced
Rajasthan budget: Diya Kumari said the government set records during its first term, and was slated to have a GSDP of ₹19,000 crore in 2025-26.
Rajasthan's finance minister and deputy chief minister Diya Kumari, on Tuesday, presented the Budget 2025 in the state assembly, announcing employment guarantees for the youth, water and electricity initiatives, and plans for roadways.
This is the second budget presentation for the Rajasthan government led by Bhajan Lal Sharma. The finance minister started the budget presentation stating that the government planned to make Rajasthan a $350 billion economy by the year 2030.
She also stated that the government, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had set records during its first term, and was slated to have a GSDP of ₹19,000 crore in 2025-26.
Diya Kumari also recited a couplet indicating the government's commitment to the growth of the state, saying, “I erase myself in my worry/care for you, I fulfil all my promises to you with all my heart.”
Here are some of the initiatives highlighted in the Rajasthan Budget 2025.
- The finance minister stated that to boost employment among the youth, 1.25 lakh government jobs would be provided next year. She said that through employment fairs and initiatives, 1.5 lakh private jobs would also be arranged for the people of the state under the Rajasthan Employment Policy 2025.
- Diya Kumari announced the Mukhyamantri Jal Jeevan Mission Urban under which 1,000 tube wells and 1,500 hand pumps will be made in urban areas in a phased manner with a total fund allocation of ₹5,830 crore.
- The minister also added that a surplus of 6,400 megawatts of energy would be produced, to power 5 lakh new domestic connections and 50,000 agricultural connections.
- Under the PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme and the Mukhyamantri Free Electricity Scheme, all those who have installed solar panels in their homes will have free electricity upto 150 units. Further, the government will oversee community solar panels to be provided to low-income groups.
- Nine Greenfield expressways will be constructed spanning 2,750 km, costing ₹60,000 crores. An additional ₹6 crores will be provided for the repair of non-patchable roads.
- Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana 1,600 settlements will be connected with asphalt roads in the next two years. Cemented Atal paths will be contructed in rural areas with a population of more than 5,000. ₹250 crore will be allocated towards traffic management in Jaipur and ₹500 crore will be allocated towards for roadworks across 250 villages in the state.
- Under MNREGA, 3,400 lakh man days will be created for families in rural areas.
- The finance minister announced the Senior Citizen Pilgrimage Scheme which will provide flight services to 6,000 senior citizens and AC coach services in trains for 50,000 senior citizens going on pilgrimages within the state.
- The Budget also stated that the pension for the elderly, widows, single women, disabled people, as well as small and marginal farmers would be increased to ₹1,250.
- Women in self-help groups eligible under the Lakhpati Didi category can now avail loans upto ₹1 lakh at reduced interest rates of 1.5%. The government aims to provide these benefits to 3 lakh women by next year.
- Under the PM Kisan Yojana, the amount provided to farmers under the guidance of CM Bhajan Lala Sharma, will increase to ₹9,000 by next year.