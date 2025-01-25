Rajasthan Budget 2025: 1.25 lakh govt jobs, $350 billion economy plan announced

Rajasthan's finance minister and deputy chief minister Diya Kumari, on Tuesday, presented the Budget 2025 in the state assembly, announcing employment guarantees for the youth, water and electricity initiatives, and plans for roadways. Rajasthan's deputy CM and finance minister Diya Kumari presented the Rajasthan Budget 2025 in the state assembly(PTI)

This is the second budget presentation for the Rajasthan government led by Bhajan Lal Sharma. The finance minister started the budget presentation stating that the government planned to make Rajasthan a $350 billion economy by the year 2030.

She also stated that the government, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had set records during its first term, and was slated to have a GSDP of ₹19,000 crore in 2025-26.

Diya Kumari also recited a couplet indicating the government's commitment to the growth of the state, saying, “I erase myself in my worry/care for you, I fulfil all my promises to you with all my heart.”

Here are some of the initiatives highlighted in the Rajasthan Budget 2025.