Maha panchayat will be held from time to time, says Rakesh Tikait as farmers' stir come to end

After leading a farmers' movement till its successful end against the three farm laws that have now been repealed by the Centre, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait has asserted they won't stop holding maha panchayats.

"Every year, a 10-day Kisan Andolan Mela will be held. Maha panchayat will be held from time to time to discuss farmers' issues," Tikait told reporters on Saturday, according to news agency ANI.

Rakesh Tikait also acknowledged the role played by the media in highlighting the farmers' protest, suggesting it was also responsible for putting pressure on the government to backtrack on the contentious laws, one of the many demands farmers have been putting forth for over a year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19 announced the Centre will bring necessary bills in the Winter Session of Parliament to repeal the farm laws following a massive farmers' protest that had been going on various borders of Delhi for nearly 13 months.

On November 29, Parliament passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill on the first day of the Winter Session. President Ram Nath Kovind also gave his assent to the bill that completed the process of repealing the three farm laws.

The farmers refused to end their protest, urging the government to fulfil their other demands that included a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) and withdrawal of police cases against them.

The Centre accepted their demands and gave a written assurance for the same. Following which the farmers decided to end their stir and said they will go back home on December 11 from the protest sites at Delhi borders.

However, the farmers will hold a review meeting on January 15. "If the government does not fulfil its promises, we could resume our agitation," the SKM said in its statement.

The majority of farmers left the Delhi borders and returned to their homes on Saturday. A large group of farmers will vacate the Ghazipur Border at 8am on Sunday, Tikait said.

“People have started vacating already, it will take 4-5 days. I will leave on December 15,” ANI quoted Tikait as saying on Saturday.