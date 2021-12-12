Punjab farmers receive rousing welcome at Shambu barrier

Farmers received a rousing welcome on their entry into Punjab through the Shambu and other inter-state borders in Patiala district on Saturday.

People from across the district gathered at the Shambu barrier and welcomed the farmers by showering flower petals on them during a ‘Fateh March’ carried after the central government withdrew the three contentious farm laws.

Students and faculty members from Punjabi University, Patiala, also visited Rajpura and joined the march.

Gursewak Singh, a student, said the farmers fought for not only their rights but for the rights of the generation to come.

“The farmers proved that they are not only fill the country’s granaries but are also protectors of rights of people of Punjab,” he said.

Even the Punjab government displayed huge “welcome” billboards on the roads.

Manjit Singh, a farmer leader, said they were overwhelmed on receiving such a reception from the people of the state. “It was the fight of the people and we won for them,” he said.

Also, huge traffic snarls were witnessed on the both side of the national highway.