Maha records 15K new Covid cases; Mumbai 923

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 15,169 new Covid-19 cases.The state has been logging under 25,000 cases for the past nine consecutive days now. A total of 181,210 cases were recorded in the state from May 24 to June 2, which averaged 20,134 cases daily. In contrast, the state reported a total of 270,682 cases from May 15 to May 23, which averaged 30,074 daily.

Mumbai, on Wednesday, recorded 923 new Covid-19 cases and 31 deaths, taking its death toll to 14,880.

There are 216,016 active cases across the state, of which, Pune tops with 27,990, followed by Kolhapur with 18,862.

The death toll has now reached 96,751, with Mumbai leading with 14,880 deaths, followed by Pune with 12,651.

Dr Tatyarao Lahane, director, Directorate of Medical Education and Research, said the second wave has peaked and it is declining. “We will witness cases going down further. We will also witness a decline in the mortality rates,” he said.