Mahadev app case: CBI arrests key accused on return from Dubai

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a key accused, Abhishek Kumar, in the Mahadev online betting racket after he arrived from Dubai at the Rajiv Gandhi International airport in Hyderabad, the agency said on Thursday. India News

Kumar, who was on the run, is a close aide of Mahadev promoter Sourabh Chandrakar. He allegedly played an active role in “operating online betting and gambling activities under Mahadev Book, coordinating betting panels, collecting funds and acquiring immovable assets in Dubai using proceeds allegedly generated from betting and gambling,” a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The agency said Kumar was produced before a court in Raipur. It, however, didn’t clarify if Kumar came to India on his own or he was deported from Dubai on India’s request.

Kumar, CBI spokesperson said, worked closely with Chandrakar and another key accused Shubham Soni. Chandrakar, the co-mastermind of Mahadev online betting racket, was caught in Oman in June this year and his extradition is being pursued there. His partner and co-mastermind, Ravi Uppal, had fled from the UAE to Vanuatu, according to information received by Indian agencies last year.

CBI said on Thursday that it has so far filed eight charge sheets against 100 people, including alleged main promoters of the Mahadev betting app, panel operators, hawala operators and Chhattisgarh government officials.

“Efforts are being made to bring the main promoters - Chandrakar and Uppal - of the Mahadev Betting App back to India to face trial. So far, seven red notices and two extradition proposals have been sent and extradition proceedings against the two accused are underway,” CBI said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is conducting a parallel money laundering investigation in the case, earlier this month filed its sixth charge sheet against 42 individuals and companies.

It has stated in the charge sheet that Mahadev and its sister websites have generated proceeds of crime worth ₹94,400 crore over the last 10 years with the main platform still operational and running a “huge” number of panels.

The Mahadev app provides online platforms for illegal betting in different live games like Poker, card games, chance games, and betting on cricket, badminton, tennis and football. It also offers facilities for playing card games like Teen Patti, Dragon Tiger, and Virtual Cricket games using cards, as well as apps that allow placing bets on different elections in India, ED has said.