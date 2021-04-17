Mahakumbh should now be symbolic, says Modi amid surge in Covid-19 cases

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the ongoing Mahakumbh, which started in Haridwar on April 1 and is scheduled to end on April 30, should now have symbolic participation amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Two chief seers, or Mahamandaleshwar, have died of the viral disease while at least 28 others from three akhadas have tested positive for Covid-19. This prompted akhadas, the all-powerful spiritual sects to which seers belong, on Friday to call for ending Mahakumbh midway for the first time in its history.

In a tweet, Modi said he spoke to Swami Avdheshanand Giri of Juna Akhara over the phone about the health of saints, who have contracted the infection.

In response to Modi’s call, Giri urged people against coming to the Kumbh Mela area for bathing in large numbers citing the pandemic situation and follow the rules. He called saving one’s and other’s lives sacred.

Modi said he conveyed his appreciation for the cooperation of the seers with the local administration. “I prayed that two Shahi Snan [holy dip in the Ganga] have taken place and Kumbh [participation] should now be kept symbolic. This will boost the fight against this crisis,” Modi tweeted in Hindi.

India reported a record 233,869 Covid-19 cases and 1,340 deaths on Friday as bodies poured into cremation and burial grounds, and people lined up in a desperate wait for beds outside hospitals. Curbs imposed to check the pandemic has confined over half the country’s population (57%) to their homes. They have come into force in 15 states and Union territories in the form of night or weekend curfews.

Haridwar on Friday reported 539 of 2,402 fresh cases in Uttarakhand. Of the 28 seers, who tested positive, 22 are from Niranjani Akhada, four from Maha Nirvani Akhada, and two from Juna Akhada even as the testing rate at akhada camps was being increased. Around 75 seers have tested positive over the last two months.

Over 1.3 million gathered in the Kumbh area for the Shahi Snan on Wednesday.

On Friday, Mahamandleshwar Jagatguru Swami Shyamdev Devacharya Maharaj, who held the seat of mahant at Jabalpur’s Narsinmgh Temple Gita Dham, died of Covid-19. Earlier, on April 13, Mahamandaleshwar of Shri Panch Nirmani Ani Akhada, Kapil Dev Das, died of the infection. Many from his akhada have since returned to their base in Madhya Pradesh’s Chitrakoot.

With just one Shahi Snan left on April 27, the secretary of the second-largest akhada, Shri Panchayati Niranjani Akhada, Shri Mahant Ravindra Puri Maharaj, who tested positive on Thursday, urged seers to leave the Kumbh area. He added some akhadas taking part in the Chaitra Poornima Shahi Snan on April 27 should take a symbolic dip and not have a grand public religious procession.

Shri Anand Akhada’s Mahamandaleshwar Swami Balkanand Giri also announced that his akhada will leave the area, although, three of its seers will stay back for the Shahi Snan.

The three Bairagi Akhadas, who are followers of Vaishnavism, have made it clear that they will go ahead with the April 27 Shahi Snan. They criticised the Niranjani-Atal Akhada and the Anand Akhada for their call and sought an apology from them for “giving a wrong and negative message of ending Mahakumbh midway”.

Shri Panchayati Bada Udasin Akhada on Friday said its seers will take part in the Shahi Snan irrespective of the call by some akhadas. But they were not averse to restricting the number of seers in the Shahi Snan

The Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, the apex body of all the 13 akhadas, on Friday said Mahakumbh has not come to an end and Shahi Snan on April 27 will go ahead as per the tradition.

As per tradition, the last Shahi Snan of Chaitra Poornima is attended only by three Bairagi Akhadas. Most others do leave sometime after their own holy dips are over, although this time, the fear of Covid has expedited the process.

As Bairagi Akhadas worship Lord Ram, its seers were planning to part in the holy bath on Ram Navami on April 21.

The Kumbh has attracted over 4.8 million, who took part in the last two Shahi Snan on the occasion of Somwati Amavasya on April 12 and Mesh Sankranti on April 14.