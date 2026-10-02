Mahanadi row: Odisha, Chhattisgarh CMs meet Amit Shah

The Centre’s efforts to resolve the long-running dispute over sharing of Mahanadi river water between Odisha and Chhattisgarh received a fresh push on Thursday, with chief ministers Mohan Charan Majhi and Vishnu Deo Sai putting forward their concerns at a meeting chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, officials aware of the matter said.
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The meeting decided to continue data sharing and consultations between the two states as per CWC-facilitated process for next one month. Union Jal Shakti minister C R Patil, Central Water Commission (CWC) chairman, the chief secretaries of the two states and senior officials were also present at the meeting, they said.
In July, the two states had agreed to continue technical-level discussions through the CWC after a meeting between Majhi and Sai chaired by Patil. They have since submitted the information sought by the commission.
Majhi said the two states were “gradually moving closer to a solution that would serve as a model for dispute resolution for others”. “The Mahanadi is the lifeline of Odisha providing livelihoods to millions of people in the state,” he said, adding that he raised concerns over irrigation, flood control, hydropower and drinking water.
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Majhi said the two states were “gradually moving closer to a solution that would serve as a model for dispute resolution for others”. “The Mahanadi is the lifeline of Odisha providing livelihoods to millions of people in the state,” he said, adding that he raised concerns over irrigation, flood control, hydropower and drinking water.
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Sai stressed Chhattisgarh’s water requirements, and called for a “win-win” settlement based on fairness, scientific assessment, transparency and long-term sustainability. “Mahanadi originates in Chhattisgarh and that more than half of its catchment area falls within the state. The water requirements of state’s farmers, irrigation sector and tribal areas should therefore be duly considered as part of any settlement.”
Debabrata Mohanty is a senior assistant editor of Hindustan Times who works as state correspondent from Odisha covering the state's politics, governance, public policy, natural disasters, environment and its society for close to three decades. With his long years of reporting from the state capital of Bhubaneswar, Mohanty has been known as one of the most experienced and credible journalists covering Odisha for the national English dailies. His reporting combines on-ground detail with deep institutional knowledge detailing the state's changing politics, governance issues, administrative reforms and the functioning of its public institutions. He has regularly reported on issues ranging from legislative developments and public policy implementation. Politics is his core areas of expertise as he closely tracks Odisha's political landscape, including the rise and transformation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the two principal political parties in Odisha. His long association with the state's political establishment enables him to write on contemporary developments in a larger political context. Mohanty takes a deep interest in writing human interest stories, environmental issues and documenting the impact of cyclones, floods, heatwaves, and other climate-related events in one of the most disaster-prone states. His coverage extends to public health, governance reforms and stories on accountability of government institutions. Before joining Hindustan Times, Mohanty worked with The Indian Express, Mail Today, and The Telegraph, where he covered at least six general elections and as many assembly elections. In 2007, he was selected for the prestigious Chevening Young Indian Print Journalist Programme at the University of Lincoln, United Kingdom, where he received advanced training in print journalism. In 2009 he won the Press Institute of India-International Committee of Red Cross award on conflict reporting for his on-ground reportage of 2008 Kandhamal riots.
Ritesh Mishra is the State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh with Hindustan Times. He reports on Maoism, internal security, politics, mining, governance, and major developments shaping the state. Based in Raipur, he has covered Chhattisgarh since 2016, reporting extensively from the Bastar region and other conflict-affected areas. With nearly two decades of experience in journalism, Ritesh has built a reputation for ground reporting from some of India's most challenging terrains. His coverage spans Left-Wing Extremism, counter-insurgency operations, elections, tribal affairs, environmental issues, infrastructure, mining, and socio-economic developments. He has reported on major security operations, policy initiatives, wildlife crime, and the changing dynamics of conflict and development in Central India. Before moving to Chhattisgarh, Ritesh spent eight years reporting from Madhya Pradesh, covering politics, administration, crime, development, and social issues. Throughout his career, he has reported on various forms of extremism in Central India, combining field reporting with in-depth analysis to produce accurate, balanced, and impactful journalism. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Ritesh worked with The Pioneer and The Free Press Journal, where he covered a wide range of beats and honed his skills in political, investigative, and field reporting.
His reporting is marked by exclusive stories, extensive fieldwork, and a commitment to factual, on-the-ground journalism that brings complex issues to a wider audience.