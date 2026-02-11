Maharaja of Tehri Garhwal selling Lutyens' Delhi bungalow for ₹1,000 crore: Report

A massive real estate deal in the heart of Delhi is making headlines. And why not? Maharaja Manujendra Shah of Tehri Garhwal is reportedly planning to sell his 3.2-acre bungalow on Bhagwan Dass Road in Lutyens' Delhi for whopping ₹1,000 crore. Photo for representation (pexel)

The Maharaja is selling the property to a Delhi-based entrepreneur with a strong presence in food and beverages business, who is also in talks to buy former prime minister late Jawaharlal Nehru's first official residence, the Economic Times reported. The identity of the buyer of the key properties in Delhi's Lutyens Bunglow Zone (LBZ) hasn't been disclosed.

A leading law firm has issued a public notice on behalf of the buyer as the final step in the process.

"Our Client is desirous of acquiring a residential property.. Any person claiming any right or title with respect to the said property may inform us in writing with particulars of claim along with documentary proof," the reported quoted the law firm's notice.

The property is located in Block no 159's Plot no 5 on the Bhagwan Dass Road.

"The buyer family already lives in Lutyens Delhi and is in the final stages of buying two large bungalows in the same locality," a person privy to the details of the deal was quoted as saying. There is yet no word from the Maharaja or his family on the 100-crore deal.

Last year, the sale of Nehru's bungalow, at 17 Motilala Nehru Marg, marked one of the most expensive residential property deals in India. According to reports, the seller initially sought ₹1,400 crore, but the deal was finalised at a lower price by a prominent industrialist. The bungalow is currently owned by Rajkumari Kakkar and Bina Rani, both members of a royal family from Rajasthan.

Mumbai-based Gentex Merchants Pvt Ltd, associated with steel baron Lakshmi Mittal, in 2025 purchased a 3,540-square yard bungalow on APJ Abdul Kalam Road for ₹310 crore, in one of the costliest real estate deals of Delhi-NCR last year.

The Lutyens Bungalow Zone was designed by British architect Edwin Lutyens between 1912 and 1930. The area is spread over nearly 28 square kilometres and includes about 3,000 bungalows.

The real estate prices in the LBZ often make headlines. One such deal happened last year when Yashwant Sinha, a scion of a royal family from Rajasthan, purchased a luxury bungalow in Delhi’s elite Golf Links neighbourhood for ₹100 crore.