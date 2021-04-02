Maharashtra, 4 other states contribute 77.91% of Covid-19 cases to daily tally

Five states, including Maharashtra and Kerala, cumulatively contributed to 77.91 per cent of new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) recorded in the last 24 hours from across the country, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said on Friday. Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Punjab also were among these five states and Maharashtra accounted for 59.84 per cent of the total active caseload of the country.

Read more: Massive Covid-19 case surge across the country: What you need to know

India recorded the biggest single-day increase in Covid-19 cases in nearly six months with 81,466 new infections in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry’s data showed on Friday morning. According to the ministry, 469 related fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours. The country’s caseload has gone up to 12.3 million and its death toll has risen to 163,396.

Here’s a look at the five states which contributed the most to India’s Covid-19 caseload:

5 states contributed 77.91 per cent to India's daily Covid-19 cases (PIB)

Maharashtra

Maharashtra registered 43,183 new Covid-19 cases and 249 fatalities on Thursday with which the state’s cumulative count of Covid-19 infections surged to 2,856,163 and the death toll mounted to 54,898. Data showed 2,433,368 people recovered from the disease so far and the active cases in the state stood at 366,533.

Read more: Covid-19: ICMR study suggests new re-infection criteria

Karnataka

Karnataka logged 4,225 new infections and 26 more Covid-related deaths on Friday. 1,492 people recovered from the infection in the state while the death toll stood at 12,567. The cumulative tally in the state stood at 997,004 and 956,170 people have recovered from the viral infection so far.

Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 4,617 coronavirus cases, the highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, which pushed the state's caseload to 353,804. The death toll also rose to 4,204 with 34 more people succumbing to the infection. The recoveries in the state reached 320,613.

Read more: India backs WHO chief's call for further investigations into Covid-19 origin

Kerala

Kerala logged 2,653 Covid-19 cases on Thursday which pushed the caseload in the state to 112,400. The state reported 15 fatalities within the same period which took the death toll to 4,621. According to data, 2,039 people recovered from the infection which took the total recoveries to 1,094,404.

Punjab

Punjab reported 3,161 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday and 60 more fatalities due to the viral disease. The state’s tally rose to 242,895 and the death toll jumped to 6,926. The number of active cases stood at 24,644.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON