Search
Sun, Jul 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Maharashtra: 7 persons detained after drug seizure at Pune party

PTI |
Published on: Jul 27, 2025 11:42 am IST

Acting on a tip-off about a rave party, the Crime Branch raided a studio apartment in Pune’s upscale Kharadi area, recovering drugs from the spot. 

Police seized drugs, hookah set ups and liquor after conducting a raid at a party underway at an apartment in Pune in the early hours of Sunday and detained seven persons, officials said.

During the operation, narcotic substances such as ganja, liquor and hookah were seized. (HT file photo)
During the operation, narcotic substances such as ganja, liquor and hookah were seized. (HT file photo)

The police's Crime Branch carried out the raid at the studio apartment located in the upscale Kharadi area of Maharashtra's Pune city based on a tip-off about a rave party, an official said.

During the operation, narcotic substances such as ganja, liquor and hookah were seized, he said.

"We had received information about a rave party being held at an apartment in the Kharadi area. Accordingly, the raid was conducted by our Crime Branch team," a senior police official said.

"During the raid, narcotic substances like ganja, liquor, and hookah were found. We have detained seven persons -- five men and two women," he said.

One of the men detained is the husband of a woman politician, the official said.

"All individuals have been taken into custody, and the process of registering a case is underway," he said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Parliament Monsoon Session Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Parliament Monsoon Session Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Maharashtra: 7 persons detained after drug seizure at Pune party
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On