Maharashtra: 93 people hospitalised after eating ‘ambil’, ‘kheer’ during temple feast in Nanded

At least 90 persons were admitted to different hospitals after consuming eatables during a temple feast in Maharashtra's Nanded district, PTI reported on Thursday, citing the police. The condition of those admitted at the hospital is stable and they are out of danger.(Image for representation.)

The suspected incident of food poisoning took place on Wednesday evening at Naigaon, an unidentified police official told the news agency.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"A feast was organised and food was served to devotees just outside a Shiva temple. They were given 'ambil' (porridge) and 'kheer' (a sweet dish made from milk) to eat," he said.

But after having 'ambil', the devotees felt dizzy and started vomiting, he added.

"Initially, some of them were rushed to a hospital. But towards late evening, there were more complaints of food poisoning. Till late night, a total of 90 people were admitted to various hospitals for treatment," the official told PTI.

The condition of those admitted at the hospital is stable and they are out of danger, the official said.

The police has taken cognisance of the incident and visited the spot. An official inquiry is being held.

In March, at least 76 college students living in a hostel in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida and 17 people from Barola village in Noida were hospitalised, allegedly after they consumed food made from buckwheat flour bought locally.

According to an administrative official of Aryan Residency, the students were served ”puris” made of buckwheat flour (kuttu ka atta) on account of Maha Shivratri.

Also Read | Ensure food hygiene to prevent health ailments in summer: Experts

“A number of students had informed us that they were observing a fast for Maha Shivratri following which special food was made," an hostel official, on condition of anonymity had told HT. “Later that night, students fell sick and we rushed them to hospitals nearby.”

“The students suffered a severe case of food poisoning and were treated by doctors accordingly.,” Sushil Sharma, general manager of Kailash Hospital had told.