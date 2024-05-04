Two die of suspected food poisoning in Karnataka's Hassan district, probe on

Two people died and 15 others fell ill in an alleged case of food poisoning at Basavanalli under Arakalagud police station limits in Hassan district on Friday, said police. The Arakalagudu rural police have registered a case of unnatural death report (UDR). (Getty Images)

According to a police official, the deceased and others had allegedly consumed fish from a dried lake at Basavanalli. The initial probe, however, suggested that there was “no problem with the fish” and officials are suspecting that the water might be contaminated. Samples have been sent for rest and the results are awaited, said an official.

The deceased were identified as Ravi Kumar (46) and Puttamma (50). According to an official , “The woman, Puttamma, had come to visit her daughter’s house in the village and consumed fish on Thursday night.

The deceased, along with other 15 villagers after consuming fish, fell ill with symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting at night, said police.

Out of the 15 people admitted to hospital, nine were discharged and six are undergoing treatment in Keralapura and Arakalagud taluk government hospitals and are out of danger.

“Prima facie, we did not find any kind of problem caused by fish; we suspect it was caused by contaminated water. Our teams have collected the food and water samples from the village and sent for tests,’’ said Hassan district epidemic diseases controlling officer Dr Shiva Shankar. “We are waiting for the lab report and the autopsy reports of the two deceased to ascertain the cause of death,” he added.

“Despite lack of water, villagers resorted to catching fish from the dried lake bed. After consuming the fish, at least 15 people reported symptoms of vomiting and dysentery. The villagers might have cooked the partially decomposed fish, “ alleged local resident Muni Nanjappa.

The Arakalagudu rural police have registered a case of unnatural death report (UDR), and the investigation is on into the matter.