93 people hopitalised after eating ‘puris’ on Shivratri

At least 76 college students living in a hostel in Greater Noida and 17 people from Barola village in Noida had to be hospitalised late Friday night, allegedly after they consumed food made from buckwheat flour bought locally, district officials said on Saturday. The students suffered a severe case of food poisoning and were treated by doctors accordingly. They are stable and under observation. (HT Photo)

“At least 76 students from different colleges in Greater Noida, residing in Aryan Residency in Knowledge Park area, complained of uneasiness late Friday night after having dinner. They were rushed to a private hospital in the area where they were treated and by Saturday morning, all of them are stable. Police have not received any complaint in this matter so far,” said Ashok Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

According to an administrative official of Aryan Residency, the students were served ”puris” made of buckwheat flour (kuttu ka atta) on account of Maha Shivratri on Friday.

“A number of students had informed us that they were observing a fast for Maha Shivratri on Friday following which special food was made. Later that night, students fell sick and we rushed them to hospitals nearby. Our mess worker who procured the buckwheat flour is being questioned by the food safety department and we are cooperating with the authorities,” said a hostel official, who asked not to be named.

Students said after dinner, they started feeling dizzy around 10pm.

“I then vomited and felt feverish. I was brought to the emergency department of Kailash Hospital along with two of my roommates by the hostel wardens,” said Kushal Singh (19).

Another student Piyush Gupta (20) said that he woke up vomiting around midnight.

“I was feeling uneasy after dinner but decided to go to sleep. Around midnight, I woke up vomiting and saw my roommates were sick as well,” said Gupta, who was also admitted to Kailash Hospital.

According to officials at Kailash Hospital in Greater Noida, where 47 students were admitted, all patients are stable.

“The students suffered a severe case of food poisoning and were treated by doctors accordingly. They are stable and under observation,” said Sushil Sharma, general manager of Kailash Hospital.

Meanwhile, a team of the local food safety department inspected the kitchens of the private hostel.

“The team is collecting samples of food items and raw material used to prepare the meal. The samples would be analysed and then legal proceedings will be initiated accordingly,” said Archana Dheeran, designated officer (DO), food safety department, district administration.

Meanwhile, in Noida, 17 people in a locality in Barola village, Sector 49, were also admitted at the district hospital with symptoms of food poisoning..

“On Friday late night, 17 people from a locality in Barola village were admitted to the hospital with symptoms of food poisoning. They told us that they had eaten food made from buckwheat flour purchased from a local shop. They complained of vomiting and dizziness and were given treatment. They remain under observation,” said Renu Aggarwal, chief medical superintendent of district hospital, Noida, adding that those who fell sick, include two children aged 10 and 12 years.

Manju Lata (56), who is admitted at district hospital, said, “I had bought the buckwheat flour from the local ration shop and made ”puris” from it. My family and I had it for dinner and went to sleep, but we woke up with stomach ache and started vomiting.”

A team from the food safety department was dispatched to Barola to collect samples, said DO Dheeran.

Police said no case has been registered in the matter. “Sector 49 police station received information about the incident on Friday evening. However, no case has been registered in the matter so far,” said Ram Prakash, station house officer, Sector 49.