Ensure food hygiene to prevent health ailments in summer: Experts

As the summer season closes in, health experts have called for taking special care of hygiene and food to prevent health problems.

As the season moves from spring to summer, the risk of health problems such as diarrhoea, food poisoning, gastroenteritis and jaundice increases, according to Dr Aman, senior physician at the civil hospital.

“As the temperature is rising, the food items that we keep outside get damaged very soon and when people eat them, it leads to gut problems, causing diarrhoea, food poisoning, gastritis and jaundice.”

She said that house flies also become a matter of concern with the rise of temperatures.

She recommended taking special care of personal hygiene, making sure that drinking water is clean, not leaving food uncovered or out for a long, and ensuring that it is properly cooked as preventative measures.

“These are basic measures that must be kept in mind, especially in this season to minimise risk bacterial infections,” Dr Aman added.

With the weather changing and wheat harvesting just around the corner, there was also an increased risk of catching respiratory illnesses, especially to those susceptible to allergies, cautioned Dr Daman, an ear-nose-throat (ENT) specialist at the hospital.

Pollen and dust allergy due to the harvest lead to increased cases of allergic rhinitis, he said. The symptoms for this were constant sneezing in the morning and a runny nose, he added.

Due to the pollutants, the risk of catching dry cough also increased, especially for those prone to allergies, Dr Daman said.

He recommended wearing masks for those pre-disposed to allergies and also staying away from food items they were allergic to.

He noted that as the temperatures rise, people will start using air conditioners and for some, it could lead to allergies. “There are spores in AC air which cause allergies. So if anyone feels unease in AC settings, they should consult a doctor,” he said,