Maharashtra assembly election: Crucial day for Maha Vikas Aghadi as seat-sharing deal set to be finalised

The final seat-sharing deal between the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) members is expected to be sealed on Tuesday, October 22, after a crucial between between the ally parties, to be held in Mumbai. This comes after multiple days of bargaining between the Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT) over seat sharing in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. MVA members - Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and state Congress president Nana Patole. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

AICC in-charge of state Ramesh Chennithala said in a statement that the seat-sharing deal between the MVA alliance in Maharashtra will be finalised on Tuesday in the meeting scheduled for 3pm. Another CEC meeting will be held on October 25, he said.

As of now, the Congress' Central Election Committee has deliberated the names of nominees for 63 seats. Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has said earlier that the impasse between MVA allies was persisting over 35-40 seats.

On Sunday, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the Maha Vikas Aghadi had arrived on a consensus on 210 of the 288 Maharashtra assembly seats. “We have arrived at a consensus on 210 seats. It is a significant achievement. We aim to contest polls as a joint force, and we will defeat the forces looting Maharashtra,” the Rajya Sabha MP had said.

However, the alliance has not yet reached a consensus regarding seats being allotted to Congress for contesting the assembly polls. Over tensions between Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) over seat-sharing, Chennithala held a meeting with Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday, with no resolution of the impasse.

In order to resolve the deadlock between the parties, Congress has finally agreed to concede the Vandre East and Ghatkopar West seats in Mumbai to the Shiv Sena (UBT), MVA insiders told HT. Apart from this, the grand old party has also agreed to let go of two seats in Vidarbha to end the impasse.

However, the Congress party is adamant on not conceding the Nagpur South seat to Uddhav Thackeray's party.

The current MLA from the Vandre East constituency is Zeeshan Siddique, but Sena (UBT) wants to field Uddhav Thackeray’s nephew Varun Sardesai from the seat, a senior Congress leader told HT.

Nana Patole said that the screening committee of the party has cleared candidates for 96 seats. As the tensions between the two ally parties seemed to have eased over the last two days, it is expected that the seat-sharing agreement will be finalised by Tuesday evening.