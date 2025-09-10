Maharashtra assists 8 tourists trapped in Nepal as unrest grows, issues advisory

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), in coordination with the Indian Embassy in Nepal, has arranged safety, food, accommodation, and onward travel for eight tourists from the state who were stranded in Nepal amid widespread protests triggered by a social media ban that led to the Prime Minister’s resignation, as Gen-Z demonstrators push for sweeping reforms. Officials said that there could be up to two dozen tourists in the neighbouring country (ANI Video Grab)

Officials at Mantralaya, the administrative headquarters of the Maharashtra government, said that there could be up to two dozen tourists in the neighbouring country, and efforts are on to establish contact with them.

The Maharashtra government has issued an advisory asking tourists stranded in Nepal to stay indoors and follow instructions from the Indian Embassy in Nepal.

The state government has also opened an emergency helpline with the following numbers: +977-9808602881, +977-9810326134, and +91-8657112333, for tourists requiring assistance.

“The State Disaster Management Centre is taking all measures for its citizens in Nepal or those who were planning to visit the country. Citizens are advised to follow the information released through authentic sources,” the advisory issued by the SEOC states.

Meanwhile, the government has advised Indian citizens to avoid travelling to Nepal.

The eight tourists stranded in Nepal are from different parts of Maharashtra.

“Coordination was established with the representative at Maharashtra Sadan, New Delhi, and the available information was shared for further follow-up. As per the information received from the Indian Embassy in Nepal, road transport is likely to be restored by this afternoon, and the situation is improving. Continuous coordination is being maintained with central agencies to obtain further weather forecasts, and the information is being disseminated to citizens,” a statement issued by the state government reads.