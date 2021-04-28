Maharashtra Cabinet okays free Covid vaccination for age group of 18-44 yrs

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday okayed free vaccination of all in the age group of 18-44 years. It would cost the state government ₹6,500 crore to vaccinate around 57.1 million citizens in this age group.

The decision comes in the wake of the Centre expanding the vaccination drive to all adults. The state, however, will not be able to roll out phase 3 on May 1 for want of enough stock. The state government has said the drive will be rolled out as per the availability of the vaccine.

Public health minister Rajesh Tope said that the state government is trying to procure stocks on a war-footing. “We have been tapping all sources, but the companies manufacturing the vaccines have expressed their constraint in supply. To avoid crowding of beneficiaries at vaccination centres, we are further dividing the age group into three -- 18-25 years, 26-35 years, and 39 to 44 years -- to prioritise the older age group and those with co-morbidities. Vaccination will be done only by registering the beneficiaries on Co-WIN app,” he said.

Tope said free vaccine will be available only at the government facilities. “We have 13,000 vaccination centres in Maharashtra, through which we are targeting to complete vaccination of 57.1 million people in the next six months,” he said.

“Bharat Biotech has told us that they will be providing 1 million doses of Covaxin per month for the next two months and 2 million doses per month from July onwards. Serum Institute of India has assured us the supply of 10 million doses per month. We are also tapping the possibility of exporting Sputnik vaccine,” Tope said.

He said rolling out the drive from May 1 would not be possible. “We do not want to start the drive in haste, and then shut the centres in case stocks run out. Instead, we will roll out the drive after the doses are available in expected quantity,” he said.