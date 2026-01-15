Maharashtra Civic Body Polls LIVE Updates: Voting for high-stakes BMC, 28 other Corporations underway

The voting for these corporations started 7:30 AM onwards on Thursday morning, and the votes will be counted on January 16.

In the capital city, Mumbai, voting is taking place in 227 wards, with approximately 1,700 candidates contesting. A total of 1,03,44,315 citizens are eligible to vote in the BMC polls. Of these, 55,16,707 are male voters, 48,26,509 are female voters, and the number of other voters is 1,099.

The undivided Shiv Sena was a strong force in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. It won 84 seats contesting in alliance with the BJP, which won 82 seats. However, the tables have turned this time following Shiv Sena's split in 2022. For the Thackeray brothers, Raj and Uddhav, these local body polls are a fight for regaining lost prestige. It will also test if the Thackeray surname still carries as much weight as it once did in the city and the state.

The BMC elections are also being held after a nearly three-year delay. Here is an overview of the BMC election 2026, the schedule, voting dates, results, and other important details.

Election schedule

The official poll process began with the notification of elections in December 2025. The State Election Commission (SEC) announced on December 15, 2025, that the elections for 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including the BMC, will be held in a single phase on January 15, 2026, with voting taking place between 7.30 AM and 5.30 PM across polling stations in Greater Mumbai. The results will be published on January 16, 2025.

Key dates

Some of the key dates are as follows:

The nomination process began on December 23, 2025, and candidates were allowed to make their submissions until December 30, 2025

The last date of withdrawal of nominations was on January 2, 2026

The final list of candidates was published on January 3, 2026

BMC polling dates are scheduled on January 15, 2026

The vote counting date will be on January 16, 2026