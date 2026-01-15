Edit Profile
    Maharashtra Civic Body Polls LIVE Updates: Voting for high-stakes BMC, 28 other Corporations underway

    By HT News Desk
    Updated on: Jan 15, 2026 7:48:55 AM IST

    Maharashtra Civic Body Polls LIVE Updates: The voting for these corporations is being held on Thursday, and the votes will be counted on January 16. In the capital city, Mumbai, voting is taking place in 227 wards, with approximately 1,700 candidates in the fray.

    Key Events
    • 20 Mins agoVoting underway for BMC, 28 other municipal corporations
    • 40 Mins agoKey municipal corporations going for elections today
    • 44 Mins agoThe election numbers break down
    • 48 Mins agoTight security in Mumbai ahead of elections
    • 1 Hr agoKey issues in BMC elections
    • 1 Hr 3 Mins agoHigh stakes battle for BMC
    Maharashtra Civic Body Polls LIVE Updates: Mumbai Police personnel cast their votes during the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections via postal ballot at Ghatkopar in Mumbai.
    Maharashtra Civic Body Polls LIVE Updates: Mumbai Police personnel cast their votes during the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections via postal ballot at Ghatkopar in Mumbai.

    Maharashtra Civic Body Polls LIVE Updates: Voting is underway in Maharashtra for the massive civic polls across 29 municipal corporations, including the prestigious Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Thursday The stakes are high for the Thackeray brothers, as well as the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, following the ruling Mahayuti's resounding victory in last year's assembly elections.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 15, 2026 7:48:54 AM IST

    Maharashtra Civic Body Polls LIVE Updates: RSS chief says voting ‘first duty of the day’

    RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said voting is the “first duty of the day” after casting his ballot in Nagpur for the Maharashtra civic bodies polls 2026 on Thursday.
    “In a democratic setup, voting is needed to elect the government, and hence it is the duty of every citizen. With balanced opinion and consideration for people’s welfare, it is our duty to vote for the right candidate. It is the first duty of the day, and that is why I came here first to stand in line and vote,” PTI quoted Bhagwat as saying

    Jan 15, 2026 7:43:14 AM IST

    Maharashtra Civic Body Polls LIVE Updates: RSS chief shows inked finger after voting in Nagpur

    Maharashtra Civic Body Polls LIVE Updates: RSS Chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat shows his finger after casting his vote for Maharashtra civic body elections in Nagpur.

    Jan 15, 2026 7:40:04 AM IST

    Maharashtra Civic Body Polls LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar arrives to cast ballot for BMC elections

    Maharashtra Civic Body Polls LIVE Updates: Actor Akshay Kumar has arrived at a polling station at Gandhi Shikshan Bhavan to cast his vote for BMC elections, ANI reported.

    Jan 15, 2026 7:37:23 AM IST

    Maharashtra Civic Body Polls LIVE Updates: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrives to cast ballot in Nagpur

    RSS Chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat arrived to cast his vote at the Bhauji Daptari NMC School in Mahal, Nagpur, ANI reported.

    Jan 15, 2026 7:30:04 AM IST

    Maharashtra Civic Body Polls LIVE Updates: Voting underway for BMC, 28 other municipal corporations

    Maharashtra Civic Body Polls LIVE Updates: Voting is underway for BMC, 28 other municipal corporations in the state. Voters can cast their ballots till 5:30 PM today.

    Jan 15, 2026 7:22:02 AM IST

    Maharashtra Civic Body Polls LIVE Updates: Preparation underway minutes ahead of vote opening

    Preparations and mock poll underway at a polling booth in New English School on Tilak Road in Pune. Voting will begin from 7.30 am in 29 different Municipal Corporations across Maharashtra today.

    Jan 15, 2026 7:10:50 AM IST

    Maharashtra Civic Body Polls LIVE Updates: Key municipal corporations going for elections today

    Key municipal corporations going to polls include Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Kolhapur, Vasai-Virar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Nagpur, Solapur, Amravati, Thane, Parbhani, etc.

    Jan 15, 2026 7:06:50 AM IST

    Maharashtra Civic Body Polls LIVE Updates: The election numbers break down

    Polls will be conducted for 2,869 seats of the state spread across 893 wards. The elections will decide the fate of 15,931 candidates, including 1,700 in Mumbai and 1,166 in Pune. A total of 3.48 crore voters are eligible to vote in the polls.

    Jan 15, 2026 7:02:12 AM IST

    Maharashtra Civic Body Polls LIVE Updates: Tight security in Mumbai ahead of elections

    Mumbai Police tightened security ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls on Thursday. The voting will take place from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm.

    Police personnel installed barricades at various locations and conducted checks on passing vehicles.

    Earlier, the South Mumbai Returning Officer, Krishna Jadhav, urged people in Mumbai to cast their votes, stating that officials are making every effort.

    The South Mumbai Returning Officer also discussed the arrangements made to ensure a smooth voting experience for voters in the municipal polls.

    Jan 15, 2026 6:53:35 AM IST

    Maharashtra Civic Body Polls LIVE Updates: Key alliances for the elections

    Maharashtra Civic Body Polls LIVE Updates: These civic elections are also marked by key political alliances. The estranged Thackery cousins joined forces after 2005. In western Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar formed an alliance with his uncle’s Nationalist Congress Party (SP) for Pune, Parbhani and Pimpri-Chinchwad, Ht reported.

    Jan 15, 2026 6:50:24 AM IST

    Maharashtra Civic Body Polls LIVE Updates: Key issues in BMC elections

    The key issues in BMC elections range from monsoon waterlogging to traffic congestion and pressure on public transport, HT reported earlier.

    These include civic issues, including persistent potholes on the roads, waterlogging in low-lying areas of Mumbai, depleting air quality in the city and the problem of overcrowding in public transport.

    Jan 15, 2026 6:47:55 AM IST

    Maharashtra Civic Body Polls LIVE Updates: High-stakes battle for BMC

    The BJP-led Mahayuti is locked in a tough battle for BMC with the reunited Thackeray cousins, Raj and Uddhav Thackeray, heading MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT), respectively. The NCP, its rival NCP (SP), Congress, Samajwadi Party, among others, are also in the fray.

    For 26 uninterrupted years, the civic body has been held by the undivided Shiv Sena. In the last elections BJP won 82 seats to the Shiv Sena’s 84, in 20217.

    Jan 15, 2026 6:45:48 AM IST

    Maharashtra Civic Body Polls LIVE Updates: Total number of voters for BMC elections

    A total of 1,03,44,315 citizens are eligible to vote in the BMC polls. Of these, 55,16,707 are male voters, 48,26,509 are female voters, and the number of other voters is 1,099.

    Jan 15, 2026 6:44:28 AM IST

    Maharashtra Civic Body Polls LIVE Updates: The voters can cast their ballot till 5:30 PM

    Maharashtra Civic Body Polls LIVE Updates: The voters across the Maharashtra civic bodies where polls are scheduled for today can cast their ballot till 5:30 PM.

    Jan 15, 2026 6:38:53 AM IST

    Maharashtra Civic Body Polls LIVE Updates: Voting to open at 7:30 AM

    Maharashtra Civic Body Polls LIVE Updates: Voting for the high stakes BMC, 28 other municipal corporations in the state will open at 7:30 AM today.

