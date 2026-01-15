Maharashtra Civic Body Polls LIVE Updates: Voting for high-stakes BMC, 28 other Corporations underway
The voting for these corporations is being held on Thursday, and the votes will be counted on January 16. In the capital city, Mumbai, voting is taking place in 227 wards, with approximately 1,700 candidates in the fray.
Maharashtra Civic Body Polls LIVE Updates: Voting is underway in Maharashtra for the massive civic polls across 29 municipal corporations, including the prestigious Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Thursday The stakes are high for the Thackeray brothers, as well as the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, following the ruling Mahayuti's resounding victory in last year's assembly elections....Read More
The voting for these corporations started 7:30 AM onwards on Thursday morning, and the votes will be counted on January 16.
In the capital city, Mumbai, voting is taking place in 227 wards, with approximately 1,700 candidates contesting. A total of 1,03,44,315 citizens are eligible to vote in the BMC polls. Of these, 55,16,707 are male voters, 48,26,509 are female voters, and the number of other voters is 1,099.
The undivided Shiv Sena was a strong force in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. It won 84 seats contesting in alliance with the BJP, which won 82 seats. However, the tables have turned this time following Shiv Sena's split in 2022. For the Thackeray brothers, Raj and Uddhav, these local body polls are a fight for regaining lost prestige. It will also test if the Thackeray surname still carries as much weight as it once did in the city and the state.
The BMC elections are also being held after a nearly three-year delay. Here is an overview of the BMC election 2026, the schedule, voting dates, results, and other important details.
Election schedule
The official poll process began with the notification of elections in December 2025. The State Election Commission (SEC) announced on December 15, 2025, that the elections for 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including the BMC, will be held in a single phase on January 15, 2026, with voting taking place between 7.30 AM and 5.30 PM across polling stations in Greater Mumbai. The results will be published on January 16, 2025.
Key dates
Some of the key dates are as follows:
The nomination process began on December 23, 2025, and candidates were allowed to make their submissions until December 30, 2025
The last date of withdrawal of nominations was on January 2, 2026
The final list of candidates was published on January 3, 2026
BMC polling dates are scheduled on January 15, 2026
The vote counting date will be on January 16, 2026
RSS chief says voting 'first duty of the day'
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said voting is the "first duty of the day" after casting his ballot in Nagpur for the Maharashtra civic bodies polls 2026 on Thursday.
“In a democratic setup, voting is needed to elect the government, and hence it is the duty of every citizen. With balanced opinion and consideration for people’s welfare, it is our duty to vote for the right candidate. It is the first duty of the day, and that is why I came here first to stand in line and vote,” PTI quoted Bhagwat as saying
RSS chief shows inked finger after voting in Nagpur
RSS Chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat shows his finger after casting his vote for Maharashtra civic body elections in Nagpur.
Akshay Kumar arrives to cast ballot for BMC elections
Actor Akshay Kumar has arrived at a polling station at Gandhi Shikshan Bhavan to cast his vote for BMC elections, ANI reported.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrives to cast ballot in Nagpur
RSS Chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat arrived to cast his vote at the Bhauji Daptari NMC School in Mahal, Nagpur, ANI reported.
Voting underway for BMC, 28 other municipal corporations
Voting is underway for BMC, 28 other municipal corporations in the state. Voters can cast their ballots till 5:30 PM today.
Preparation underway minutes ahead of vote opening
Preparations and mock poll underway at a polling booth in New English School on Tilak Road in Pune. Voting will begin from 7.30 am in 29 different Municipal Corporations across Maharashtra today.
Key municipal corporations going for elections today
Key municipal corporations going to polls include Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Kolhapur, Vasai-Virar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Nagpur, Solapur, Amravati, Thane, Parbhani, etc.
The election numbers break down
Polls will be conducted for 2,869 seats of the state spread across 893 wards. The elections will decide the fate of 15,931 candidates, including 1,700 in Mumbai and 1,166 in Pune. A total of 3.48 crore voters are eligible to vote in the polls.
Tight security in Mumbai ahead of elections
Mumbai Police tightened security ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls on Thursday. The voting will take place from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm.
Police personnel installed barricades at various locations and conducted checks on passing vehicles.
Earlier, the South Mumbai Returning Officer, Krishna Jadhav, urged people in Mumbai to cast their votes, stating that officials are making every effort.
The South Mumbai Returning Officer also discussed the arrangements made to ensure a smooth voting experience for voters in the municipal polls.
Key alliances for the elections
These civic elections are also marked by key political alliances. The estranged Thackery cousins joined forces after 2005. In western Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar formed an alliance with his uncle's Nationalist Congress Party (SP) for Pune, Parbhani and Pimpri-Chinchwad, Ht reported.
Key issues in BMC elections
The key issues in BMC elections range from monsoon waterlogging to traffic congestion and pressure on public transport, HT reported earlier.
These include civic issues, including persistent potholes on the roads, waterlogging in low-lying areas of Mumbai, depleting air quality in the city and the problem of overcrowding in public transport.
High-stakes battle for BMC
The BJP-led Mahayuti is locked in a tough battle for BMC with the reunited Thackeray cousins, Raj and Uddhav Thackeray, heading MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT), respectively. The NCP, its rival NCP (SP), Congress, Samajwadi Party, among others, are also in the fray.
For 26 uninterrupted years, the civic body has been held by the undivided Shiv Sena. In the last elections BJP won 82 seats to the Shiv Sena’s 84, in 20217.
Maharashtra Civic Body Polls LIVE Updates: Total number of voters for BMC elections
A total of 1,03,44,315 citizens are eligible to vote in the BMC polls. Of these, 55,16,707 are male voters, 48,26,509 are female voters, and the number of other voters is 1,099.
The voters can cast their ballot till 5:30 PM
The voters across the Maharashtra civic bodies where polls are scheduled for today can cast their ballot till 5:30 PM.
Voting to open at 7:30 AM
Voting for the high stakes BMC, 28 other municipal corporations in the state will open at 7:30 AM today.