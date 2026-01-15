Maharashtra civic body polls: When and where to watch BMC, civic poll results

The polling in 29 municipal corporations, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, concluded on Thursday. According to the State Election Commission, around 50 per cent polling has been recorded in the civic polls. During the ongoing Municipal Corporation general elections in Thane, women were seen showing the ink mark on their fingers after casting their votes at the Kisan Nagar polling centre. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)

After the voting concluded at 5.30 pm, State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare said the turnout in the 29 civic bodies was in the 46-50 per cent range.

Following the conclusion of polling across the state, the exit poll projections have shows a clear lead for the BJP-led Mahayuti in Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. While the JVC exit poll showed the BJP alliance getting 138 seats, the Axis My India projections showed the ruling Mahayuti winning 131-151 seats.

Both the projections showed Uddhav and Raj Thackeray's alliance at a distant second and Congress trailing at the third spot.

Now, all eyes are on the results with the counting set to begin on Friday morning. Here is all you need to know about the Maharashtra civic body results:

All eyes on BMC results While the polling was conducted for 29 civic bodies on Thursday, all eyes are on Mumbai, where the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is locked in an intense battle with the Thackeray cousins for the control of India's largest and richest civic body.

Around 1,700 candidates are in the fray for 227 seats in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, held after nine years, after a four-year delay. The annual budget of the BMC is over ₹74,400 crore. Meanwhile, apart from Mumbai, the 28 other urban bodies have multi-member wards.

When will the counting begin? The counting of votes will begin at 10 am on January 16, Friday for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, according to a notification of the Election Commission.

The counting of votes will begin with postal ballots, followed by the counting of votes cast through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at polling stations. The counting of ballot votes is expected to be conducted at around 9 am. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Where to follow Maharashtra civic poll results? The results for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections will be available at the official Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation website (https://portal.mcgm.gov.in/), which will provide ward-wise and constituency-level updates as the counting progresses.

Meanwhile, the results of the remaining 28 civic bodies in Maharashtra will be available at the State Election Commission Maharashtra website: https://mahasecelec.in/

Hindustan Times will also provide live updates, BMC results, and ward-wise results across Maharashtra's 29 municipal corporations.