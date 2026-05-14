Maharashtra CM Fadnavis rides bike to Vidhan Bhavan after PM Modi’s fuel conservation appeal | Watch

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday reached Vidhan Bhavan on a motorcycle for the MLC oath-taking ceremony, in a symbolic endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to reduce fuel consumption amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis rides a two-wheeler, in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for saving fuel, in Mumbai.(@Dev_Fadnavis)

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Fadnavis rode from his official residence ‘Varsha’ to Vidhan Bhavan in South Mumbai, with BJP leader and minister Ashish Shelar riding pillion.

“The Prime Minister has asked all of us to exercise caution in view of the global situation, and accordingly, we need to make efforts to reduce the consumption of petrol-diesel. We have all reduced the size of our convoys,” Fadnavis said, according to news agency ANI.

"Today, I came here on a bike. We are trying to figure out how to save the country's money. Now, we will not hold big programs. Wherever we can save foreign exchange, we will make full efforts to do so in our own way," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read | PM Modi reiterates call for work from home, avoid buying gold 'in time of global crisis' Why CM Fadnavis took a bike ride? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | PM Modi reiterates call for work from home, avoid buying gold 'in time of global crisis' Why CM Fadnavis took a bike ride? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On Wednesday, Fadnavis also announced a series of cost-cutting measures, including halving the number of vehicles in the convoys of cabinet ministers and cancelling foreign tours of ministers and government officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Wednesday, Fadnavis also announced a series of cost-cutting measures, including halving the number of vehicles in the convoys of cabinet ministers and cancelling foreign tours of ministers and government officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He has also directed ministers not to use government aircraft except for urgent official work, and even such requests would require his personal approval. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He has also directed ministers not to use government aircraft except for urgent official work, and even such requests would require his personal approval. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The move comes after Prime Minister Modi urged governments and citizens to cut down on fuel consumption and adopt measures in view of surging energy prices and disruptions in global supplies caused by the conflict in West Asia. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The move comes after Prime Minister Modi urged governments and citizens to cut down on fuel consumption and adopt measures in view of surging energy prices and disruptions in global supplies caused by the conflict in West Asia. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read | Reduction in foreign travel, official convoys: States announce measures after PM's appeal to save fuel

Move across India to cut fuel costs

Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and JP Nadda have scaled down their convoys, while chief ministers including Yogi Adityanath, Mohan Yadav, Bhajanlal Sharma and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu have also reduced the size of their motorcades.

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta has reduced her convoy size by 60% following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to conserve fuel, with the CM’s convoy now comprising only four vehicles, including two electric vehicles.

Several Maharashtra ministers also join in

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In a similar move, Maharashtra cultural affairs minister Ashish Shelar has decided not to travel to Cannes and will instead participate virtually in the event.

Meanwhile, 22 legislators may also have to forfeit a proposed study tour to Japan as part of the state government’s measures.

Revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said he had already begun conducting official meetings online instead of summoning district collectors and officials to Mumbai.

Fisheries and port development minister Nitesh Rane has also shifted to virtual meetings.

“He has also asked offices to switch to electric vehicles, as appealed by the PM,” an official from his office said.

The government will also conduct a strict review of vehicles allotted to various departments.

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