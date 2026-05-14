...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis rides bike to Vidhan Bhavan after PM Modi’s fuel conservation appeal | Watch

Fadnavis rode from his official residence ‘Varsha’ to Vidhan Bhavan in South Mumbai, with BJP leader and minister Ashish Shelar.

Published on: May 14, 2026 03:22 pm IST
Edited by Priyanjali Narayan
Advertisement

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday reached Vidhan Bhavan on a motorcycle for the MLC oath-taking ceremony, in a symbolic endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to reduce fuel consumption amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis rides a two-wheeler, in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for saving fuel, in Mumbai.(@Dev_Fadnavis)

Fadnavis rode from his official residence ‘Varsha’ to Vidhan Bhavan in South Mumbai, with BJP leader and minister Ashish Shelar riding pillion.

“The Prime Minister has asked all of us to exercise caution in view of the global situation, and accordingly, we need to make efforts to reduce the consumption of petrol-diesel. We have all reduced the size of our convoys,” Fadnavis said, according to news agency ANI.

"Today, I came here on a bike. We are trying to figure out how to save the country's money. Now, we will not hold big programs. Wherever we can save foreign exchange, we will make full efforts to do so in our own way," he said.

Also Read | Reduction in foreign travel, official convoys: States announce measures after PM's appeal to save fuel

Move across India to cut fuel costs

Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and JP Nadda have scaled down their convoys, while chief ministers including Yogi Adityanath, Mohan Yadav, Bhajanlal Sharma and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu have also reduced the size of their motorcades.

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta has reduced her convoy size by 60% following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to conserve fuel, with the CM’s convoy now comprising only four vehicles, including two electric vehicles.

Several Maharashtra ministers also join in

In a similar move, Maharashtra cultural affairs minister Ashish Shelar has decided not to travel to Cannes and will instead participate virtually in the event.

Meanwhile, 22 legislators may also have to forfeit a proposed study tour to Japan as part of the state government’s measures.

Revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said he had already begun conducting official meetings online instead of summoning district collectors and officials to Mumbai.

Fisheries and port development minister Nitesh Rane has also shifted to virtual meetings.

“He has also asked offices to switch to electric vehicles, as appealed by the PM,” an official from his office said.

The government will also conduct a strict review of vehicles allotted to various departments.

 
fuel consumption devendra fadnavis maharashtra narendra modi
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Maharashtra CM Fadnavis rides bike to Vidhan Bhavan after PM Modi’s fuel conservation appeal | Watch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.