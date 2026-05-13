Reduction in foreign travel, official convoys: States announce measures after PM's appeal to save fuel

Several states on Tuesday announced austerity measures, including reduction in official convoys, curbs on foreign travel, virtual meetings and greater use of public transport, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to conserve fuel and cut non-essential expenditure amid rising global energy prices linked to the West Asia crisis.

PM Modi urged people to maximise the use of electric vehicles, shift freight movement towards railways and revive work-from-home arrangements that became common during the Covid-19 pandemic.(PTI)

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In Maharashtra, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis directed ministers not to use government aircraft except for urgent official work, with such requests requiring his approval. Ministers also began cutting down travel and shifting to virtual meetings.

The government has not rolled out any formal policy after PM Modi’s appeal, therefore, decisions by ministers and the administration to rein in travel are ad hoc. “The chief minister may issue official directives on Thursday when a cabinet meeting is scheduled,” a senior BJP minister said.

Also Read: PM Modi reiterates call for work from home, avoid buying gold 'in time of global crisis'

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{{^usCountry}} State chief secretary Rajesh Aggarwal said the state is awaiting directives from the Centre on austerity measures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} State chief secretary Rajesh Aggarwal said the state is awaiting directives from the Centre on austerity measures. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Cultural affairs minister Ashish Shelar cancelled his visit to France for the Cannes Film Festival and said he would participate virtually instead. “The relevant people will remain present as per the plan for coordination and support relating to the Marathi films participating in the festival,” Shelar said. The film festival is scheduled between May 12 and 23. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cultural affairs minister Ashish Shelar cancelled his visit to France for the Cannes Film Festival and said he would participate virtually instead. “The relevant people will remain present as per the plan for coordination and support relating to the Marathi films participating in the festival,” Shelar said. The film festival is scheduled between May 12 and 23. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The austerity drive may also lead to the cancellation of a proposed study tour to Japan by 22 Maharashtra legislators led by assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar. “We were invited by the governors of Wakayama and Okayama to discuss best parliamentary practices... I don’t think the tour will happen,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The austerity drive may also lead to the cancellation of a proposed study tour to Japan by 22 Maharashtra legislators led by assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar. “We were invited by the governors of Wakayama and Okayama to discuss best parliamentary practices... I don’t think the tour will happen,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said he had started conducting official meetings online instead of summoning district collectors and officers to Mumbai. Fisheries and port development minister Nitesh Rane has also switched to virtual meetings.

Tourism minister and Shiv Sena leader Shambhuraj Desai cancelled a family trip to Europe.

Also Read: After PM’s appeal, Yogi orders 50% cut in official vehicle fleets, pushes work from home

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a 50% reduction in the number of vehicles accompanying ministers and officials in convoys and directed departments to increase virtual meetings and promote work-from-home arrangements.

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“The world is witnessing instability and everyone must exercise caution. States should be prepared to follow PM’s appeal,” Adityanath said while chairing a meeting.

In Madhya Pradesh, CM Mohan Yadav has imposed a ban on political vehicle rallies and curtailed his own convoy, despite being entitled to Z-plus security. An official from the CM’s office confirmed that Yadav’s convoy will now comprise only eight vehicles instead of the usual thirteen. Posting on X, the CM said, “Until further orders, my convoy will consist of the bare minimum number of vehicles for security reasons, and there will be no vehicle rallies during my tours.”

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta posted on X, “I and all my cabinet colleagues will also use the minimum number of vehicles as per requirement and prioritise carpooling and public transport.”

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Delhi minister Ashish Sood travelled by Metro from INA to Karkardooma Court.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the BJP, calling the party a “threat” to the country’s economy, and claimed that PM Narendra Modi’s recent appeal to people for austerity reflected the ruling party’s “decline”.

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