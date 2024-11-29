Maharashtra CM live updates: Key Mahayuti leaders engage in power-sharing talks with Amit Shah

Maharashtra CM live updates: Maharashtra’s outgoing chief minister Eknath Shinde, along with deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, met Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday night to discuss a power-sharing arrangement following the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance’s sweeping victory in the state assembly elections. Devendra Fadnavis, a former chief minister under whose leadership the BJP secured over 100 seats for the third consecutive time in the 288-member assembly, is widely seen as the leading contender for the Chief Minister's position....Read More

Deputy chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar mentioned that discussions on ministerial allocations among the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP are ongoing.

Shinde, Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, and other Mahayuti leaders also held talks with BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Thursday.

After the meetings, Eknath Shinde described the discussions as "good and positive" and noted that another meeting would take place to decide who would assume the Chief Minister’s role.

Fadnavis reassured that there are no internal conflicts within the Mahayuti alliance and emphasized that the Chief Minister's decision would be made collectively. Speaking to reporters, he said, "In our Mahayuti alliance, there has never been a difference of opinion. We have always made decisions collectively. Before the elections, we announced that the decision regarding the Chief Minister's post would be taken collectively after the results. A few people had doubts, but Eknath Shinde ji has clarified those today. We will soon meet our leaders and finalise the decision."

Despite the assembly election results being declared on November 23, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has not yet finalized its choice for Chief Minister.

The BJP emerged as the largest party, winning 132 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. Its allies, Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, and the NCP, headed by Ajit Pawar, won 57 and 41 seats, respectively.