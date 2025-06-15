Maharashtra: Criminal gang member killed in police encounter

A 23-year-old man accused in cases of murder and extortion was killed in an encounter with police near Maharashtra’s Solapur district early on Sunday, officials said. A fierce encounter took place between the police and the criminal at around 3.30 am before he was shot dead.(PTI)

Shahrukh alias Atti Rahim was an active member of a criminal gang, a senior official said without elaborating.

The Pune Police received a tip-off a few days ago back that Shahrukh alias was hiding with his relatives in Lamboti village near Solapur, the official said.

"He had several serious crimes registered against him in Pune, including on charges of murder, extortion and illegal possession of weapons. Based on this information, a team of the Pune crime branch immediately left for Lamboti," he said.

The police raided Shahrukh's place. However, when he saw the police, he took out a pistol and started firing at them. This led to a fierce encounter between the police and the criminal at around 3.30 am, the official said.

"Shahrukh was seriously injured in retaliatory firing by the police. He was immediately admitted to a government hospital in Solapur but he died during treatment," the official added.